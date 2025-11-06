Opinion

Mike Luckovich: Insincere sisters

By
7 minutes ago

https://www.ajc.com/opinion/mike-luckovich/

About the Author

Mike Luckovich is the award-winning editorial cartoonist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He has twice been recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for editorial cartooning, in 1995 and 2006. He was a Pulitzer finalist in 1986. Mike joined The Atlanta Constitution staff in 1989, and he rarely cleans his office.

More Stories

The Latest

OPINION

Mike Luckovich: Does she fit the profile?

2h ago
OPINION

Democrats are hungry, Republicans complacent and all politics is national

OPINION

Readers write

Keep Reading

Mike Luckovich: Sole food source

Appeals court gives Trump another shot at erasing his hush money conviction

Featured

Atlanta among airports where FAA will cut flights due to shutdown

Atlanta among airports where FAA will cut flights due to shutdown

1h ago

Metro Atlanta’s water smells, tastes weird again. Blame fall and Lake Lanier.

15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend