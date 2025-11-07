Opinion Make college affordable for Georgians by funding needs-based financial aid Education is the great equalizer. It’s how we grow a stronger middle class, nurture civic leaders and prepare our workforce for the challenges ahead. Over the past half-century, the cost of college has risen far faster than family incomes, as students at Georgia Tech can attest to. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

By Sen. Nan Orrock – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 1 hour ago link copied

When I talk with students across Georgia, I hear the same story of financial hardship told in different ways. They’re working long hours to afford tuition. They’re taking fewer classes because they can’t cover the cost of books or housing. Some of these students are the first in their families to attend college but are uncertain how they’ll pay for another semester. These are not students without ambition. They are students without options.

No student’s future should be determined by their family’s finances, which is why Georgia needs a strong system of need-based aid to level the playing field. States like Florida and Washington have demonstrated that need-based aid is effective, with even modest grants making a measurable impact on graduation rates. Sometimes, a few hundred dollars is the difference between dropping out and finishing a degree.