Make college affordable for Georgians by funding needs-based financial aid

Education is the great equalizer. It’s how we grow a stronger middle class, nurture civic leaders and prepare our workforce for the challenges ahead.
Over the past half-century, the cost of college has risen far faster than family incomes, as students at Georgia Tech can attest to. (Natrice Miller/AJC)
By Sen. Nan Orrock – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

When I talk with students across Georgia, I hear the same story of financial hardship told in different ways.

They’re working long hours to afford tuition. They’re taking fewer classes because they can’t cover the cost of books or housing. Some of these students are the first in their families to attend college but are uncertain how they’ll pay for another semester. These are not students without ambition. They are students without options.

As chair of the Georgia Senate Study Committee on Higher Education Affordability, I’ve spent the legislative interim listening to students share their experiences and studying how other states make college attainable.

Georgia needs a statewide need-based scholarship program to complement our existing merit-based aid, helping every student with the talent and determination to earn a degree.

Sen. Nan Orrock serves as the minority caucus secretary and represents the 36th District.
Georgia is in the top 3 states for college debt

Over the past half-century, the cost of college has risen far faster than family incomes. Even after adjusting for inflation, the total cost of attending a four-year school, including tuition, fees, housing and meals, has more than doubled.

In the 2025-26 school year, in-state tuition and required fees at Georgia’s public universities averaged around $7,723 per year; at two-year colleges, the average was just over $3,358. For private colleges, the average was more than $35,000.

Georgia’s HOPE and Zell Miller Scholarships have opened doors for many students for years, but merit-based aid alone can’t meet the needs of today’s diverse student body. Georgia leads the nation in merit-based awards, yet we rank near the bottom in need-based aid.

Nationally, about three-quarters of all state scholarship funding is based on financial need. In Georgia, it’s roughly 1%. It is not a coincidence that Georgia students now carry the third-highest average student loan balance in the country, more than $42,000 per borrower. We are not adequately supporting our students as they reach for their dreams.

No student’s future should be determined by their family’s finances, which is why Georgia needs a strong system of need-based aid to level the playing field. States like Florida and Washington have demonstrated that need-based aid is effective, with even modest grants making a measurable impact on graduation rates. Sometimes, a few hundred dollars is the difference between dropping out and finishing a degree.

Georgians overwhelmingly support financial aid

Georgia’s small College Completion Grant program has shown similar promise by aiding students who are close to graduation but have an unpaid tuition balance. It’s a good start, but it reaches too few. A comprehensive need-based aid program would provide students with support from Day 1, ensuring they don’t fall behind or drop out before completing their education.

This is not a partisan issue. Three out of four Georgians, regardless of their political affiliation, support need-based scholarship programs, according to a Georgia Budget and Policy Institute poll. They understand that education fuels opportunity, and that when we invest in students, we all win. The economic case for a more affordable education is equally compelling. By 2031, more than 70% of jobs in Georgia will require education beyond high school. However, only about half our young adults currently hold a degree or credential.

We can fix this. Georgia has the tools and the talent to build a system that supports every student willing to work for a better life. A need-based scholarship program would ensure that financial barriers don’t determine who succeeds. Instead, it would send a powerful message that Georgia believes in the potential of all its people.

Education is the great equalizer. It’s how we grow a stronger middle class, nurture civic leaders and prepare our workforce for the challenges ahead. No student should have to give up on their dreams based on finances alone. We’ve been a state that leads in business, innovation and opportunity. Let’s lead again by ensuring every Georgian has a fair shot at a college education and a fair chance at a better future.

Georgia state Sen. Nan Orrock serves as the minority caucus secretary. A Democrat, she represents the 36th Senate District, which includes portions of Fulton County. She can be reached at 404-463-8054 or by email at Nan.Orrock@senate.ga.gov.

Sen. Nan Orrock

