As a veteran who fought for U.S., I refuse to cede my rights as an American
By Steve Maddox – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago
I served this nation as an Infantry captain in Vietnam. That war ultimately proved to be a fiasco — from its inception to our deplorable exit from Southeast Asia.
Nevertheless, I naively placed my trust in our leaders, proudly donned the uniform, and fought that ill-advised and ill-executed war believing I was serving a free nation and that the cause carried sufficient merit to be worth risking my life to support.
Never did I dream the American public, be it out of desperation, ignorance, complacency or greed, would deliver our democracy into the hands of present day would-be leaders who, if actions do speak louder or at least with greater clarity than words, care little or nothing for hard-won personal freedoms or the conscientious exercise of checks and balances required of the two nonexecutive branches of government by our Founding Fathers and our federal Constitution.
While our executive branch has morphed into a quasi-dictatorship at worst, a non-regal monarchy at best, the judicial and legislative branches have wilted in both focus and execution into shallow, toothless, hopelessly divided pawns in an undeclared war on our own citizenry.
Those charged with the burden of protecting our freedoms from and ensuring the rule of law over Trump’s power hungry, manic actions and undiluted dictates grow daily more incapable of acting in the public interest.
The longer the rest of us remain complacent, the longer we tolerate these intolerable forays against our freedoms, the closer we come to political capitulation and the end of the American dream.
Citizens must become involved and find their voices
I believe the course we’ve taken can yet be altered in time to lead us out of the abhorrent political and social quagmire in which we find ourselves thrashing.
I advocate not upheaval but involvement, not illegality or chaos but instead the exercise of those inalienable rights still ours to protect. Become informed.
Get involved. Go to the polls and help usher in much needed change. Pick capable leaders and abandon this lemming rush to destruction being fostered by present day Washington.
Go not quietly. Find your voice and make ours once again a government by and for the people.
Steve Maddox of Athens is an octogenarian Vietnam combat veteran, published poet and married to the same wonderful woman for 55 years. Maddox is an outspoken, frequently thoughtful and selectively politically-involved retiree endowed with endless hope for the triumph and exercise of our democratic ideals and never one to hide his light under a bushel.