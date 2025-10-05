Under Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s watch, detainees are being treated inhumanely

Gov. Brian Kemp and lawmakers clap after the signing of House Bill 1105, also known as the Georgia Criminal Alien Track and Report Act of 2024, at the Georgia Public Training Center in Forsyth, Ga., on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

No one — regardless of their immigration status — should be subjected to abusive, unsafe, dangerous and even deadly conditions while in state custody.

That stain is deeper and more pervasive than ever because of increasing Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrests. Noncriminals like Taylor are being swept from our communities under the guise of a senseless, indiscriminate immigration policy and subjected to human rights violations at ICE facilities.

Rodney Taylor is a Georgia man from Gwinnett County who has become a tragic victim of a dark and ugly stain spreading unchecked across our state: the stain of neglect and abuse perpetrated on detainees at Georgia detention centers .

Taylor’s case exposes an even more tragic layer: ICE’s failure to provide adequate medical care for those with disabilities or medical conditions.

The circumstances of Rodney Taylor’s ordeal at CoreCivic’s Stewart Detention Center are well-documented by now. He is a double-amputee who was newly engaged and in the process of obtaining a green card when he was arrested by ICE in January.

Since then, it’s been reported that Taylor has experienced a lack of basic necessities in the overcrowded facility; no air conditioning; missed meals; solitary confinement; and, worst of all, agonizing pain and serious health problems because of medical neglect. After nearly nine months, Taylor’s fiancée, Mildred Pierre, reports that his life hangs in the balance. And he is not alone. Rodney Taylor is just one of thousands of individuals who pose no threat to public safety but are suffering horrific and often life-threatening conditions in ICE detention in Georgia.

Private prison companies have backed politicians like Kemp