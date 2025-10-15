Opinion

Readers write

AJC readers weigh in on SNAP and health care.
SNAP crisis means children will go hungry

The article “SNAP Overhaul, Lost Data Complicate Hunger Fight in Rural Georgia,” AJC Oct. 10, highlights a crisis that cannot be ignored. Many children in these areas rely on school lunches and community outreach programs as their only source of nutrition.

SNAP benefit cuts threaten not just empty stomachs, but the very future of these kids. Hungry children are less likely to attend school, learn or break free from generational poverty — especially Black children, who are disproportionately affected. The cycle continues when policies fail to address structural inequities.

It’s important to note that SNAP was originally designed in ways that favored white communities, yet today, it is stigmatized as “welfare” for the marginalized. The Trump administration’s decision to cut benefits, cancel food insecurity surveys and place researchers on leave sends a clear message: The needs of the most vulnerable are “unimportant.”

The domino effect is devastating—schools struggle to feed students, one grocery store in town relies on SNAP dollars for its food bank, and entire communities face increased hunger.

This is not just policy — it is children going hungry.

BRANDI JONES, ATLANTA

Democrats hold firm on health care demands

Democratic leadership has been far from stellar. However, I give them credit for holding firm on their shutdown demands. The Republicans control all three branches of government, shoving every policy and Cabinet member down America’s throat. They could do the same to reopen the government.

In defiance, the Democrats have asked for two things: Reverse Medicaid cuts and extend expiring Obamacare subsidies to keep insurance premiums from skyrocketing for millions of Americans. That’s it!

Two things that even enough Republicans in Congress feel strongly enough about to break ranks.

But rather than compromise on just these two things, Republicans want 100% of everything. The American people be damned.

They claim that this compromise means unauthorized immigrants will somehow get health benefits, not mentioning it’s already illegal for them to enroll in either program.

As long as the GOP keeps throwing out the “illegals” and “transgenders” catchphrases, even when not applicable, the MAGA base will keep buying their snake oil.

TIM DORECE, MARIETTA

