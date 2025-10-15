The article “SNAP Overhaul, Lost Data Complicate Hunger Fight in Rural Georgia,” AJC Oct. 10, highlights a crisis that cannot be ignored. Many children in these areas rely on school lunches and community outreach programs as their only source of nutrition.

SNAP benefit cuts threaten not just empty stomachs, but the very future of these kids. Hungry children are less likely to attend school, learn or break free from generational poverty — especially Black children, who are disproportionately affected. The cycle continues when policies fail to address structural inequities.

It’s important to note that SNAP was originally designed in ways that favored white communities, yet today, it is stigmatized as “welfare” for the marginalized. The Trump administration’s decision to cut benefits, cancel food insecurity surveys and place researchers on leave sends a clear message: The needs of the most vulnerable are “unimportant.”

The domino effect is devastating—schools struggle to feed students, one grocery store in town relies on SNAP dollars for its food bank, and entire communities face increased hunger.