Protect Atlanta’s legacy of opportunity against Trump attacks, ex-mayors say
Fairness, equity and justice are good for our city’s businesses and our esprit de corps as Atlantans.
Mayor Maynard Jackson was committed to increasing Black wealth through bolstering minority contracts during the construction of a new terminal at Hartsfield Atlanta International Airport, as it was then known. Jackson's last name was added to the airport's name after his death in 2003. (AJC archive)
By Bill Campbell, Shirley Franklin, Kasim Reed, Andrew Young and Keisha Lance Bottoms – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Atlanta has always stood at the forefront of the struggle for justice, opportunity and fairness.
Leaders must protect city’s successful diversity program
Today, that vision is under attack. The city’s MFBE program —one of Atlanta’s proudest legacies — is being challenged by the Trump administration and other far-right extremists who claim that equity itself is a form of discrimination.
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens (left) joins hands and sings with former mayors Bill Campbell (second from left), Andrew Young (center, seated), Shirley Franklin (second from right) and Kasim Reed (right) during the Soul of Atlanta Rally at Big Bethel AME Church on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025. Valerie Jackson, widow of the late Mayor Maynard Jackson, is third from the left. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
We, as former mayors of this great city, cannot remain silent while the foundation of Atlanta’s success is being eroded.
What is Atlanta if we are not a beacon of hope and possibility for all?
What is Atlanta if we are not the conscience of this nation — the cradle of civil rights and the soul of the New South?
Because of decades of operating, expanding and defending the city’s equal opportunity programs, we believe as former mayors that we are best positioned to understand the unfinished business of past discrimination, how our programs have been fairly and narrowly tailored to provide a just remedy, and when justice has been achieved and our programs can sunset.
Now is not the time.
Atlanta’s brand is rooted in civil and human rights
The numbers tell the story: In 2022, the median wealth of a white family in America was $285,000; for a Black family, it was $44,900, according to the Federal Reserve. That gap is not accidental — it is the product of centuries of exclusion.
When Atlanta won the Olympics, hosted Super Bowls and welcomed conventions from across the world, it was because Atlanta represented something larger than itself: a city that values human dignity and fairness. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2025)
In Atlanta, we can say without contradiction that our 13,766 Black-owned businesses exist in part because of the city’s MFBE program and similar local initiatives that helped nurture and sustain them.
Fairness, equity and justice are good for our city’s businesses and our esprit de corps as Atlantans. No one knows this better than the city’s largest firms that invest significant dollars in marketing and promotions.
Atlanta’s brand — our global identity — is rooted in civil and human rights. That legacy is worth billions in goodwill and economic growth.
When we won the Olympics, hosted Super Bowls and welcomed conventions from across the world, it was because Atlanta represented something larger than itself: a city that values human dignity and fairness.
Andrew Young (center, seated) is honored at the “Forever Young” Legends Gala hosted by National Jewish Health in May. Atlanta mayors honoring Young were, from left, Kasim Reed, Shirley Franklin, Bill Campbell, Keisha Lance Bottoms and Andre Dickens, the city's current mayor. (Jenni Girtman/Amanda Brown Olmstead PR 2025)
The world is looking for Atlanta’s moral leadership
That is why we gathered as former mayors with community leaders on Thursday in a unity rally to support Mayor Andre Dickens and his efforts to defend Atlanta’s MFBE program. Preserving Atlanta’s legacy of justice and democracy will require all of us — business leaders, educators, faith communities, students and nonprofit organizations — to work together.
We need our best legal minds and policy experts to help our city stand firm against the regressive forces coming from Washington and beyond. This is a fight for the soul of our city.
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens speaks to local leaders and members of the public during the Soul of Atlanta Rally at Big Bethel AME Church on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
That is why we must rally around efforts to defend Atlanta’s MFBE program. We will continue to raise our voices, stand united and provide an opportunity for our community to resist tyranny coming from those who don’t share our values or understand the Atlanta way.
For 50 years, our MFBE program has embodied Atlanta’s core belief: that prosperity must be shared to be sustainable. As former mayors, we know what is at stake.
Atlanta has never been a city that shrinks from its values. Once again, the world is watching — and we must show what moral leadership looks like.
Bill Campbell, Shirley Franklin, Kasim Reed, Andrew Young and Keisha Lance Bottoms are former mayors of Atlanta and co-conveners of the Soul of Atlanta Rally.
About the Author
Bill Campbell, Shirley Franklin, Kasim Reed, Andrew Young and Keisha Lance Bottoms