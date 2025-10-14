Paris offers lessons to Atlanta: Putting children first in mobility solutions

We can reconnect our neighborhoods, reduce our dependence on private vehicles, lower transportation costs, and dramatically improve Atlantans’ quality of life.

Parisians have embraced that truth over the last decade as they’ve transformed the French capital into “Europe’s best city for child-friendly mobility ."

I visited Paris earlier this year to better understand how micromobility has improved the average Parisian’s quality of life. I left with one unexpected lesson: Children must be at the center of Atlanta’s own revolution in mobility.

The last time I was in Paris, cars ruled the city. Honking. Speeding. Fuming. Around giant, chaotic traffic circles. And, of course, all accompanied by the grime, pollution and danger that comes alongside any great concentration of automobiles.

Since then, some 100 Paris streets were closed to automobiles and the city added more than 750 miles of bike lanes. Most importantly, tens of thousands of Parisians have embraced a new way to get around.

They’re taking advantage of people-friendly corridors by using bikes, scooters and their own two feet. The change isn’t subtle. Both high-profile tourist sites and off-the-beaten-path neighborhoods are quieter, cleaner, safer, more accessible and just more joyful.