Opinion

Mike Luckovich: Sole food source

By
1 hour ago

https://www.ajc.com/opinion/mike-luckovich/

About the Author

Mike Luckovich is the award-winning editorial cartoonist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He has twice been recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for editorial cartooning, in 1995 and 2006. He was a Pulitzer finalist in 1986. Mike joined The Atlanta Constitution staff in 1989, and he rarely cleans his office.

More Stories

The Latest

readers write
OPINION

Readers write

OPINION

Horror films sustain the spirit of Halloween — and help us cope with reality

OPINION

Mike Luckovich: Aced it!

Keep Reading

Mike Luckovich: Sole food source

1h ago

Suspect in Charlie Kirk killing can wear street clothes in court amid 'extraordinary' attention

Gambling probe tests the resilience that helped Chauncey Billups soar to the Basketball Hall of Fame

Featured

Frat Beach ahead of Georgia Florida game

Dunes dustup hangs over Georgia-Florida weekend’s ‘Frat Beach’ party

‘Please don’t go and die.’ Jury rules in cigarette boat, pontoon boat crash.

KEN SUGIURA

Why Braves’ speculated managerial candidate may not prove to be the hire