I fought for America abroad, but now I’m fighting to save it from within

If we let this internal threat grow, we risk doing to ourselves what no foreign enemy has ever achieved — tearing the country apart from within. I wanted to fight for my country then. I want to fight for it now. The fight now is not overseas but here at home: rejecting violence, resisting vigilantes, and recommitting ourselves to one another and to the Constitution.

As a veteran, I’ve seen what happens when violence becomes the language of politics. In fragile democracies overseas, ballots were replaced by bullets and neighbors became enemies.

I was in Iraq during the first provincial elections in 2008, watching citizens risk their lives to vote. I commanded in Afghanistan during the 2010 parliamentary elections, when women walked to the polls under threat of attack. Those moments taught me both the fragility and the courage of free societies. The external threat abroad was clear. The internal threat here is harder to see — but just as dangerous.

History shows that once political violence takes root, it is almost impossible to uproot. America is not destined to go down that path, but only if we choose differently.

If we let this internal threat grow, we risk doing to ourselves what no foreign enemy has ever achieved — tearing the country apart from within. I wanted to fight for my country then. I want to fight for it now. The fight now is not overseas but here at home: rejecting violence, resisting vigilantes, and recommitting ourselves to one another and to the Constitution.

As a veteran, I’ve seen what happens when violence becomes the language of politics. In fragile democracies overseas, ballots were replaced by bullets and neighbors became enemies.

I was in Iraq during the first provincial elections in 2008, watching citizens risk their lives to vote. I commanded in Afghanistan during the 2010 parliamentary elections, when women walked to the polls under threat of attack. Those moments taught me both the fragility and the courage of free societies. The external threat abroad was clear. The internal threat here is harder to see — but just as dangerous.