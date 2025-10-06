Georgia small businesses would benefit from credit card processing fee reform

"The Credit Card Competition Act represents exactly the kind of market-based reform that could restore competition to the payments sector," writes Melissa Taylor. (Jessica Griffin/The Philadelphia Inquirer)

Running a bookstore in Savannah means every story has multiple chapters. One in particular has to do with the credit card processing fees draining the life from small businesses like mine.

As Georgia lawmakers at both the state and federal levels explore ways to support Main Street entrepreneurs, promoting more competition in the payments sector would give countless small businesses in the state a happy ending.