Fathers benefit from improved policies on paid leave and child tax credit

God has blessed me with seven incredible children and a wife of 20 years who has walked with me through the chaotic seasons of parenting. No stat, no big catch, no winning streak comes close to the home we are building together.

Too often, we see manhood and fatherhood misunderstood or discarded altogether. Some of that’s on us as men, for the ways we’ve failed. We back away, abdicating our responsibility. Rarely observing it, our culture has forgotten what true, godly manhood looks like, believing instead the age-old lie that our voices and our presence are unnecessary.

Too often, we see manhood and fatherhood misunderstood or discarded altogether. Some of that’s on us as men, for the ways we’ve failed. We back away, abdicating our responsibility. Rarely observing it, our culture has forgotten what true, godly manhood looks like, believing instead the age-old lie that our voices and our presence are unnecessary.

Despite our habits, we are designed to show up for our wives, our girlfriends, the mothers of our children. When we get it right, as protectors, providers, as servants and shepherds, our families and our communities flourish. Policies should support what’s in the public interest.

That’s why I’ve partnered with the Blueprint for Life Coalition to support strengthening the Child Tax Credit (CTC) and Paid Family Leave, so families have more resources to thrive. Recently, Congress took necessary first steps to reinforce these policies.

Scripture centers the family as the bedrock of a strong society, where we nurture our most precious gifts and transmit human capital to the next generation. We are called toward this journey of providence, our standard, to lead with strength, humility and courage. It is undoubtedly how we best ensure justice and love for all, yet humanity does so imperfectly.

Unplanned pregnancies, poverty, broken systems, addiction, and pride drive men away from their sacred calling toward selfishness and push couples toward abortion. If life truly is our most precious gift — and it is — then we have a sacred duty to protect, nurture and honor it. In the face of adversity, we have a choice to make. As one of my coaches would admonish, we must “do our job.”

Despite our habits, we are designed to show up for our wives, our girlfriends, the mothers of our children. When we get it right, as protectors, providers, as servants and shepherds, our families and our communities flourish. Policies should support what’s in the public interest.

That’s why I’ve partnered with the Blueprint for Life Coalition to support strengthening the Child Tax Credit (CTC) and Paid Family Leave, so families have more resources to thrive. Recently, Congress took necessary first steps to reinforce these policies.

Scripture centers the family as the bedrock of a strong society, where we nurture our most precious gifts and transmit human capital to the next generation. We are called toward this journey of providence, our standard, to lead with strength, humility and courage. It is undoubtedly how we best ensure justice and love for all, yet humanity does so imperfectly.