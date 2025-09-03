opinion The end of print marks a new era — and the loss of another The AJC getting delivered was as foundational to my ATLien experience as waiting in line at Publix for Dave Matthews Band tickets or buying CDs at Turtle’s on Tuesdays. WSB reporter Linda Stouffer interviews people in front of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution building on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025, in Atlanta. The AJC announced it would cease printing the newspaper at the end of this year. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

By Ben Burnett – AJC Contributor 20 minutes ago link copied

When I read that The Atlanta Journal-Constitution was consolidating into an entirely digital platform, my immediate thought was not one of surprise. But every thought since has been about the things my kids will never understand. In my parents’ house sits a Rubbermaid container, which includes all the milestone memories as both an adolescent Georgian and a resident of Earth.

I have all the newspaper's sections from the Braves' runs in the 1990s. I have every section from the 1996 Olympics. I have issues from 9/11, and all the events we all share. One of the buzz words you hear about now is "authenticity." Nothing was more authentic than a Lewis Grizzard column. From the publisher: A new chapter for the AJC I also have the niche articles about the legendary Parkview High School football teams from 1997 through the end of high school. I saved the article from when Jeff Francoeur hit his first home run against the Cubs in 2005. That was my actual life. In Lilburn, Jeff was ours. The AJC built him into a gladiator-like figure long before that home run. Reading about him there, it was scale. To be written about in the local paper was one thing. Getting written about in AJC print, he might as well have been Time magazine's person of the year. Being featured in the paper made me feel like a teenager again The nostalgia of those years was great. If you were featured, the girl you liked might finally cut out the article that you were a part of. That sounds silly in 2025. But in 1998, your head would not fit through the school bus. In 2003, my baby brother became the winningest Varsity tennis player in Gwinnett County history. Unfortunately, my mom saved those too. Although my brother never beat me, he was the one the AJC would cover. Ben Burnett is a business owner and former member of the Alpharetta City Council. (Courtesy)

I will never forget the 2017 column from when I won a seat in elected office. It was about me. Even if fewer read it, it made me feel like I was 14 years old. At 34, I was a kid again. In 2018, I started a podcast and cultivated a close friendship with Casey Cagle. In 2019, after he lost his governor’s bid, I interviewed Casey and the folks at Appen Media were gracious enough to say, “You should give this to the AJC.” They were openhanded. It was Georgia’s story. Low and behold, it made the front page. It gave me so much credibility.