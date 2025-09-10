Suicide is a top U.S. cause of death. Here’s what Georgia’s doing about it.

I am proud to share that the Georgia Poison Center partnered with DBHDD to develop a novel protocol for suicide prevention. The center has partnered with both 988 and 911 to manage incoming mental health crisis calls. As outlined in the American Journal of Public Health, the group collectively works to triage emergency calls between 988 and 911, connecting people in mental health crisis to specialized behavioral health services.

Poison control staff are trained to link people at risk of self-harm to 988 — and this is saving lives. Georgia is the first state in the nation to integrate emergency hotlines; this study showed improved outcomes for people experiencing mental health crises. It also highlights the important, collaborative role of poison centers in suicide prevention.

Perhaps the most important aspect of this prevention is outreach, not just at the state or national level, but at the individual level. You can make a difference. By simply starting a conversation with a friend or loved one, and having the courage to ask questions, you could save a life. By knowing about and being able to connect friends and family with life-saving resources and services like 988, you can be the starting point for recovery.

Kevin Tanner is commissioner of the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health & Developmental Disabilities.

