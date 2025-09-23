Opinion Readers write AJC readers say it’s on each American to stop the pervading hate in the nation. Readers write. (Phil Skinner/AJC 2013)

16 hours ago link copied

Hate will keep reproducing until you stop it Hate begets hate. This is a universal truth that can be seen in history, in literature, in social media and in our day-to-day lives. You reap what you sow.

What is the answer? How do we get off this Möbius loop of vengeance and retribution? Because hate only begets more hate, the answer is simple: Don’t hate. A.M. CERRA, MARIETTA What is the answer? How do we get off this Möbius loop of vengeance and retribution? Because hate only begets more hate, the answer is simple: Don’t hate. A.M. CERRA, MARIETTA We can reject violent influences, hateful speech The tragic shooting of Charlie Kirk illustrates once again that we are living in a culture of violence. Violence permeates the TV shows and movies that we watch, the games that we play, the nightly news we watch and, of course, social media. With so much at stake, why does nothing change? Perhaps one reason is that many people are making a good deal of money from our fascination with violence. In addition, fear and rage are great political motivators.

I am haunted by this quote from Irene Weiss, survivor of Auschwitz, in an interview with Anderson Cooper: “The most dangerous animal in the world is man. Other animals will hurt you if they’re hungry, but man can turn into an animal in no time, in minutes. The instinct to kill is so strong. All he needs is permission from society.”