A recent article ( “Ossoff co-sponsors bill to help replace aging gas lines,” Sept. 12 ) highlights the problem of leakage of methane, the main component of natural gas. Burning natural gas releases less carbon dioxide pollution than coal. But methane itself is 35 times more potent than carbon dioxide in trapping heat in the atmosphere.

Of note, Atlanta ranks among the top 10 U.S. cities for methane emissions. Leaks from aging pipelines waste a valuable resource, increase costs for consumers and contribute to climate instability. Sen. Jon Ossoff deserves credit for co-sponsoring bipartisan legislation for funding to modernize infrastructure and thus reduce methane leaks in Georgia communities.

As noted in the article, “… because of methane’s potency as a greenhouse gas, persistent leaks in the production and distribution networks can make gas just as bad for the environment, according to a growing body of research.”

When someone of Charlie Kirk’s stature and good works is senselessly murdered, one feels helpless. You wish there were some action you could take to prevent such a monstrous act. You wish there were something you could do to reduce the rising tide of violence in America.

Maybe there is something we can do.

Shockingly, there are people in our society who approve of Kirk’s murder, and they feel comfortable openly expressing that position in public. It should not be socially acceptable for someone to say, “I disagree with this person’s politics, so I am glad they were killed.”

From this moment on, it is incumbent upon anyone who wants to live in a civilized, nonviolent world, regardless of their political beliefs, to politely confront these people. You must look in their eyes and ask in a calm but serious tone, “Does this mean you approve of murder and political assassination?” That point of view must be challenged, and those who hold these views must be made to understand their culpability in the increase of violence in this country. And it is your responsibility, and of all the people who know better, to make them aware of it.