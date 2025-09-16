Regarding Bill Torpy’s column, “Note to Democrats: Messaging Matters,” AJC, Sept. 4, I agree that truth doesn’t matter in voting, but only the perception of truth. But the straightforward concepts of gender identity were not “invented” by the Democratic Party, as Torpy says, but were rather conceived over 25 years ago by nonpolitical psychologists and incorporated into dictionary idioms before Trump’s first presidency. Similarly, “woke” goes back to the Bible as simply caring about people. The terms were “embraced” by Democrats as truth and then vilified by Republicans, who used the concepts against them by lying about their true meaning. Trump used gender identity as a wedge against the Democrats, and he tries to go backward and ignore all of it, calling Democrats out of touch.

Regarding Bill Torpy’s column, “Note to Democrats: Messaging Matters,” AJC, Sept. 4, I agree that truth doesn’t matter in voting, but only the perception of truth. But the straightforward concepts of gender identity were not “invented” by the Democratic Party, as Torpy says, but were rather conceived over 25 years ago by nonpolitical psychologists and incorporated into dictionary idioms before Trump’s first presidency. Similarly, “woke” goes back to the Bible as simply caring about people. The terms were “embraced” by Democrats as truth and then vilified by Republicans, who used the concepts against them by lying about their true meaning. Trump used gender identity as a wedge against the Democrats, and he tries to go backward and ignore all of it, calling Democrats out of touch.

The press and media are totally responsible for not truthfully educating the public that the gender identity concepts are true and not going away, and thus, the press implicitly takes the Republican side of the issue, giving their lies the illusion of truth. College students understood the concepts better than the older generations. It is sad when the truth has to be shelved to win elections, and the media is complicit.

Though these concepts can’t be front and center, they shouldn’t be dismissed or closeted as wrong. The press bears the duty to report correctly for the next election. Polling now isn’t always correct. Who wants more liars? We’ll see.

