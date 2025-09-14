Opinion

Readers write

Our readers write about the Hyundai raid, Gov. Kemp’s trade stance and the killing of Charlie Kirk.
(Phil Skinner/AJC)
(Phil Skinner/AJC)
1 hour ago

Hyundai raid has tarnished our image

The raid on the Hyundai Plant gives Georgia a terrible mark locally and internationally. President Donald Trump is responsible for the raid because of his stupidity in firing competent people and replacing them with people who know nothing but how to kiss his ring. He always places the blame on someone else or calls it a hoax.

Wake up, Georgia, before we lose our state and country to Trump’s irrational leadership. Look at what is already happening to our country, which used to be called “the home of the brave.” It’s now called “the home of the scared.”

CAROL MULDAWER, ATLANTA

Governor is losing sight of Georgians

Gov. Brian Kemp, I cannot understand why you are sucking up to Trump. You worked tirelessly to make Georgia a leader in automotive assembly, electric vehicles, EV batteries, solar power and international trade. The Trump regime is hell bent on crushing all of these.

You and your administration have courted import and export business, business relations with South Korea and the Port of Savannah. Yet you do nothing to protest Trump’s trade-destroying tariffs and the recent blatant ICE raid on the Hyundai/Kia EV plant.

Trump’s uncontrolled attacks on immigrants and uncalled-for tariffs on major trade partners are threatening to wreck Georgia’s agricultural and industrial businesses.

Why have you turned your back on Georgia? Take care of your current job before you go chasing after the favors of dictators.

EDWIN PRINCE, SUWANEE

Another senseless killing to be mourned

Charlie Kirk, a right-wing political activist who founded Turning Point USA, was murdered, and there is massive media coverage. Online news outlets and newspapers are reporting on this crime, and it is trending on social media platforms. The president has ordered all American flags to be flown at half-staff; millions are mourning. This was a brutal, senseless murder, and the country is and should be angry.

Where is the attention when children are killed in a school shooting? Does the president order all American flags to be flown at half-staff? When children are murdered, is the country angry? Why have we stopped paying attention to the kids who are killed? Now, the attention is on the sexual gender or the political party the killer belongs to.

DAVE FEDACK, DOUGLASVILLE

No leadership from Trump in wake of killing

In the tragic aftermath of the assassination of Charlie Kirk, The Wall Street Journal, The National Review and The New York Times all posted largely overlapping editorials recommending a decrease in the tenor of political rhetoric.

The Wall Street Journal went further, suggesting this represented a genuine “opportunity” for Trump to demonstrate leadership. But Trump is no statesman; he is, instead, a deeply flawed individual with authoritarian impulses. His idea of bold leadership is to call the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America, to change the name of the Department of Defense to the Department of War, or to write social media posts in all capital letters.

As has happened too many times during his presidential terms — COVID, the Russian-Ukrainian war, the Israeli-Hamas war, MAHA, the economy — he has proven too small for the job for which he was elected.

His response: “For years, those on the radical left have compared wonderful Americans like Charlie to Nazis and the world’s worst mass murderers and criminals. This kind of rhetoric is directly responsible for the terrorism that we’re seeing in our country today, and it must stop right now.”

Yes, surely that will help.

RANDY NORRIS, STATHAM

More Stories

The Latest

Charlie Kirk Shot
OPINION

Cancel culture, hypocrisy and political violence endanger American democracy

Civics teachers are self-censoring, but political violence shows we need them

OPINION

I’m closing my small business in Georgia because of Trump’s budget law

Keep Reading

Readers write

U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde facing homegrown challengers in 2026

Lawsuit over Cobb school board map dismissed after 3 years

Featured

rendering oakland cemetery

For the first time in 145 years, you can reserve a spot at Oakland Cemetery

Four decades after her body was found in Cobb woods, she finally has a name

Ex-Stonecrest mayor who embezzled federal COVID funds is off November ballot