Opinion Readers write Our readers write about the Hyundai raid, Gov. Kemp’s trade stance and the killing of Charlie Kirk. (Phil Skinner/AJC)

1 hour ago link copied

Hyundai raid has tarnished our image The raid on the Hyundai Plant gives Georgia a terrible mark locally and internationally. President Donald Trump is responsible for the raid because of his stupidity in firing competent people and replacing them with people who know nothing but how to kiss his ring. He always places the blame on someone else or calls it a hoax.

Wake up, Georgia, before we lose our state and country to Trump’s irrational leadership. Look at what is already happening to our country, which used to be called “the home of the brave.” It’s now called “the home of the scared.” CAROL MULDAWER, ATLANTA CAROL MULDAWER, ATLANTA Governor is losing sight of Georgians Gov. Brian Kemp, I cannot understand why you are sucking up to Trump. You worked tirelessly to make Georgia a leader in automotive assembly, electric vehicles, EV batteries, solar power and international trade. The Trump regime is hell bent on crushing all of these. Gov. Brian Kemp, I cannot understand why you are sucking up to Trump. You worked tirelessly to make Georgia a leader in automotive assembly, electric vehicles, EV batteries, solar power and international trade. The Trump regime is hell bent on crushing all of these.

You and your administration have courted import and export business, business relations with South Korea and the Port of Savannah. Yet you do nothing to protest Trump’s trade-destroying tariffs and the recent blatant ICE raid on the Hyundai/Kia EV plant.

Trump’s uncontrolled attacks on immigrants and uncalled-for tariffs on major trade partners are threatening to wreck Georgia’s agricultural and industrial businesses. Why have you turned your back on Georgia? Take care of your current job before you go chasing after the favors of dictators. EDWIN PRINCE, SUWANEE EDWIN PRINCE, SUWANEE Another senseless killing to be mourned Charlie Kirk, a right-wing political activist who founded Turning Point USA, was murdered, and there is massive media coverage. Online news outlets and newspapers are reporting on this crime, and it is trending on social media platforms. The president has ordered all American flags to be flown at half-staff; millions are mourning. This was a brutal, senseless murder, and the country is and should be angry.

Where is the attention when children are killed in a school shooting? Does the president order all American flags to be flown at half-staff? When children are murdered, is the country angry? Why have we stopped paying attention to the kids who are killed? Now, the attention is on the sexual gender or the political party the killer belongs to. DAVE FEDACK, DOUGLASVILLE DAVE FEDACK, DOUGLASVILLE No leadership from Trump in wake of killing In the tragic aftermath of the assassination of Charlie Kirk, The Wall Street Journal, The National Review and The New York Times all posted largely overlapping editorials recommending a decrease in the tenor of political rhetoric. The Wall Street Journal went further, suggesting this represented a genuine “opportunity” for Trump to demonstrate leadership. But Trump is no statesman; he is, instead, a deeply flawed individual with authoritarian impulses. His idea of bold leadership is to call the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America, to change the name of the Department of Defense to the Department of War, or to write social media posts in all capital letters.