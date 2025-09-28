No one should be without a home in Atlanta: Trust, housing, hope change lives

Trust is the foundation of our work. Homelessness is dangerous, and distrust is often necessary for survival.

Many of our neighbors have endured broken promises or judgment from institutions that were supposed to help. It is no wonder that someone may hesitate when offered housing.

Only after weeks, months or even years of consistent care do many begin to believe that this time can be different.

That trust is the first step in a five-part process. After engagement, we assess and enroll people into the city’s Coordinated Entry system, navigate the paperwork required for housing, help secure and move into units and provide ongoing support after people are housed.

According to the Homeless Management Information System, more than 750 people have moved into permanent supportive housing or rapid rehousing this year alone. Behind each number is a story of resilience: a family reunited, a veteran stabilized, a young adult given the chance to start again.

