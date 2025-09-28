No one should be without a home in Atlanta: Trust, housing, hope change lives

Homelessness is one of Atlanta’s toughest challenges, but it is also one of our greatest opportunities to show what this city can achieve when we work together.
Every day, outreach workers, faith leaders, service providers and government partners are proving that compassion paired with persistence can change lives.
When the Intown Cares homeless outreach and navigation team launched in 2017, we set out to be the most compassionate and effective team in the city.
Our goal was simple: meet people where they are and walk with them until they reach stable housing. That means going into the woods, behind businesses, in alleyways, and under bridges with snack packs, hygiene kits, clean socks and even pet food. These small gestures send a message that people matter, no matter where they are.