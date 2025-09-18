How to move forward after ‘big beautiful bill’ put Georgia in a pinch

Georgia’s pandemic comeback has been nothing short of remarkable. Unemployment hovers at 3.4% — well below the national average — and lawmakers under the Gold Dome are guarding a $13.8 billion reserve, built during the stimulus-fueled boom of 2021-24.

The recently signed Fiscal Year 2026 budget totals $73.04 billion, including $37.7 billion in state revenue, $22.5 billion in federal dollars and billions more in fund fees. By most measures, Georgia is a post-COVID success story.

Hurricane Helene offered a real-time stress test of that prosperity. The Category 2 storm ripped through South Georgia last September, wiping out an estimated $5.5 billion in timber and row crops. State lawmakers quickly allocated $867 million into the amended FY 2025 budget for storm cleanup, hospital aid and low-interest farm loans, and a separate $300 million tax break for growers and timber owners is in place.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Housing and Urban Development have delivered about $880 million in aid. But the new Trump administration has already closed the door on additional help, denying Gov. Brian Kemp’s request for an extended 100% federal cost share.

That refusal foreshadows a larger shift. Washington, long a partner in everything from highways to children’s health insurance, is ordering states to shoulder more of the load. Trump’s second-term budget — branded the “One Big Beautiful Bill” — keeps overall spending flat by shifting billions in domestic costs to state governors’ offices.

