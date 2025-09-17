Opinion Georgia has been good to Hyundai. The company is committed to the Peach State. The Metaplant is already an anchor of the state’s clean-energy economy, with current capacity for 300,000 vehicles annually and plans to expand to 500,000. Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, LLC ("HMGMA") Meta Pros gather around an IONIQ 5 during the start of production celebration on Oct. 3, 2024. Each Meta Pro who attended signed the SUV to celebrate the first saleable vehicle off the line.

I am Meta Pro 19, the 19th employee hired at Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) in Ellabell, Georgia. This is my story.

For 10 years before joining Hyundai, I helped thousands of Georgians from all walks of life find better careers through education. When the opportunity came to help build HMGMA's workforce, I jumped at the chance. Coastal Georgia is my home, Georgia is where my people are from, and where my wife and I are raising our children. To contribute to a company that will shape the future of Georgia felt like a once-in-a-lifetime responsibility. Coastal Georgians are investing in the families and future In just two years, I've witnessed the transformative impact HMGMA is making. More than 2,800 local people now work at the Megasite. They are skilled technicians, engineers, production workers, and managers, earning good incomes and building careers.

Today, 96% of the leadership at HMGMA is local, and powered by that local leadership, the IONIQ 5 and 9 are rolling off our production line – the first of many electric and hybrid vehicles we'll produce in Bryan County. The scale of this project is extraordinary. With $12.6 billion in investment, we have the potential to support tens of thousands of Georgia jobs. But beyond the numbers, what makes me proud is that this is fundamentally a story about South Georgia. The vast majority of our workforce comes from nearby counties. There was a time when middle-class jobs, particularly in manufacturing, were disappearing from our region. Now, consider these examples from HMGMA:

Ellabell-native Charlene, a mother of two, works in the command center of our weld shop, minutes from home, giving her both career stability and more family time.

Theo, once a barber, is now a leader in paint repair - and recruited his wife to join the HMGMA team.

Multiply these stories by thousands, and you begin to understand the impact we're having on individual lives and families throughout coastal Georgia. Immigration detentions were an 'unfortunate situation' I know there are questions about the recent immigration enforcement action at the battery plant adjacent to our site. This has been an unfortunate situation, and I want to express our empathy for the workers from our supplier partners who were detained. We understand the hardship this caused their families and are relieved they can return to Korea safely. At Hyundai, we follow the law wherever we operate and expect the same from our suppliers and contractors.

International experts often support early production by helping set up equipment and training local teams. I've seen firsthand how valuable this collaboration can be when done properly and legally. Hyundai plans to grow American jobs in the long term This situation doesn't change our plans to continue expanding and localizing in the United States. Our investments in America are part of a long-term strategic plan. Hyundai has been part of American communities for nearly 40 years and in Georgia for more than 15. Our facility represents the largest economic development project in the state's history and is already driving long-term benefits. Operations at HMGMA remain on track. Cars are rolling off the line, and we've implemented strong governance to ensure legal compliance. Our focus remains on building lasting American careers - not short-term solutions. We are here to grow American jobs for the long haul.

For me, these investments are deeply personal. I want my children and their peers to grow up in a region where opportunities abound, where families can thrive, and where our schools and neighborhoods are supported by employers who care about our community. More than 40% of the workforce at HMGMA is Gen Z – the same generation that worries they won't have the same opportunities as previous generations. That's not what we're seeing with our workforce. The state was promised good jobs, great benefits, and economic mobility, and that's a promise all of us at Hyundai are keeping. Georgia has been good to Hyundai, and Hyundai is committed to Georgia. Our plant is already an anchor of the state's clean-energy economy, with current capacity for 300,000 vehicles annually and plans to expand to 500,000. We are hiring, we are training, and we are producing. Most importantly, we're doing so with and for Georgians. When I walk the floor of the plant, I don't just see machinery and assembly lines. I see neighbors building a future together — a future powered by innovation, rooted in community, and grounded in the soil we all share.