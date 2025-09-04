Courage to change: How UPS transformed to lead the future of global commerce

Let’s start with the obvious: The world around us is changing, and the rate of change is accelerating.
As businesses everywhere confront a dynamic macroenvironment, great companies are leaning in — and UPS is a great company.
We are building on tradition and embracing transformation. We are managing change and staying anchored in what matters most: our values, our people and our promise to deliver excellence.
We are navigating this moment and creating a faster, smarter and stronger UPS for our people and our customers. We are creating our future — not with hesitation, but with confidence.
Our spirit of determination and self-disruption goes back to our humble beginnings.
In 1907, UPS started with a $100 loan and a bicycle. Now, 118 years later, we are the premier package delivery company, moving around 5% of U.S. GDP every day. We solve complex logistics challenges through innovation powered by the most efficient, integrated network in the world.
From beluga whales and koalas to baby formula and cancer tests, we deliver across town and around the globe — Atlanta to Amsterdam, Boston to Bangkok and beyond. To put it plainly, we move our world forward by delivering what matters every day.
That is our why — that is our purpose — and it is guiding us to our destination, no matter what we face.
This purpose-fueled transformation isn’t just talk. It is visible in the way we reimagine our network, invest in innovation and strengthen our leadership in complex logistics.
Think cold chain transportation for precise temperature control or automation powering faster supply chains — we help businesses compete, grow and thrive in a rapidly changing world. Bottom line: We must grow so our customers can grow alongside us.
The center of that growth is here in Atlanta.
Since moving our headquarters here in 1994, we have become one of the city’s largest employers and a key driver of Georgia’s economy. We rely on Atlanta’s civic community, world-class universities and rich talent pool to drive our business.
Every day, our people connect this city and this state to the global marketplace, supporting families, strengthening communities and making Georgia a leader in logistics and trade. What we do here sends ripples far beyond the state, shaping commerce and opportunity worldwide.
As we look ahead, we will build on our rich legacy, fueled by the same spirit that started it all 118 years ago — with courage, collaboration and a relentless determination to move our world forward by delivering what matters.
That purpose unites nearly 500,000 UPSers around the globe. On Aug. 28, we came together for Founders’ Day — our annual birthday celebration. Founders’ Day honors our origin story and reminds us that reinvention is in our DNA.
It reminds us that change will always be part of the journey. But at UPS, we don’t just manage it — we master it. Because when we stay united, stay focused and stay bold, we are unstoppable.
Founder Jim Casey’s dream in 1907 serves as a powerful reminder of what happens when innovation meets integrity, and service is driven by heart. We are not only ready for the future, we are creating it.
Carol B. Tomé is the chief executive officer of UPS. Headquartered in Atlanta, the company employs roughly 490,000 people worldwide.