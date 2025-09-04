Courage to change: How UPS transformed to lead the future of global commerce

Since its founding in 1907, UPS has grown to employ roughly 490,000 people worldwide, including about 4,200 in Atlanta as of 2023. (Alex Wong/TNS 2021)

As we look ahead, we at UPS will build on our rich legacy, fueled by the same spirit that started it all 118 years ago.

As businesses everywhere confront a dynamic macroenvironment , great companies are leaning in — and UPS is a great company.

Let’s start with the obvious: The world around us is changing, and the rate of change is accelerating.

We are building on tradition and embracing transformation. We are managing change and staying anchored in what matters most: our values, our people and our promise to deliver excellence.

We are navigating this moment and creating a faster, smarter and stronger UPS for our people and our customers. We are creating our future — not with hesitation, but with confidence.

Our spirit of determination and self-disruption goes back to our humble beginnings.

Growth is essential for the business and customers