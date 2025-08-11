Opinion Georgia-based Lockheed Martin C-130 production helps Peach State take off The company’s facility in Marietta is a testament to U.S. manufacturing, with 5,600 workers in the state. Credit: Bob Andres In 2015, then-Gov. Nathan Deal commemorated the 60th anniversary of the first flight of the first C-130 Hercules built at the Marietta production facility by reenacting the 1955 christening, this time of a C-130J Super Hercules. (File/AJC

In an era where interests and trends shift, one business and product in Georgia defies the odds. Lockheed Martin’s C-130 production line in Marietta, home to the iconic C-130J Super Hercules, is the longest running military aircraft production line in the world. A model of manufacturing endurance and consistency.

However, this isn’t just a story of longevity; it’s a story of ingenuity, community and a powerful philosophy: Built to deliver. Built to last. With over 70 years of operation, the C-130 production line represents staying power. Having delivered more than 2,700 aircraft, the pilots, crews and operators continue to provide unparalleled versatility, hope, diplomacy and resolve to people around the world. The C-130 has delivered for the United States and over 70 allied nations, exceeding expectations and evolving to meet new challenges. Whether airlifting troops in Iraq and Afghanistan, fighting fires in California and Cyprus, delivering humanitarian aid in Puerto Rico and remote Pacific islands or supporting combat missions around the globe, the Hercules stands as a symbol of enduring strength and versatility.

Our people continue to innovate and push the bounds of possibility with the C-130J Super Hercules, the current production Hercules model.

Support by local leaders and partnerships with schools are key Used by 23 nations for various missions, including cargo delivery, airdrop, aerial refueling, medical evacuation, arctic support, aerial spray, firefighting, and humanitarian and combat missions, the C-130J is defined by its proven performance. The Lockheed-Martin facility in Marietta is a testament to American manufacturing, with a workforce of 5,600 Georgia-based employees and a $4.5 billion annual economic impact statewide. U.S. operators are the largest users of the C-130, and international sales reinforce the U.S. supply chain and affordability. More than 350 Georgia-based suppliers, including small businesses, benefit from what we build. Generations of Georgians have supported this effort and continue to do so today, proving the value of the C-130 year after year. Its impact matters, and its continued operation is evidence to the importance of investing in people and programs to deliver results. These returns are not guaranteed in the future as we invest to capture the next generation airlifter. The legacy and support provided by elected and community officials has been key to our 75-year history in the community. The importance of manufacturing benefits from continued emphasis by educational institutions and elected officials.

It is essential to develop talent by partnering with area universities and schools to support continued C-130 production and advancement, and to recognize its crucial role in national security and the economy. It is critical to partner with organizations committed to sustaining American manufacturing, focusing on skills such as engineering, welding and machining. We are committed to establishing high school and college internships, providing hands-on experience to kick-start manufacturing and engineering. We are teaming with Cobb County, Marietta and other metro Atlanta schools to introduce students to vibrant STEM career opportunities. We are collaborating with elected and state officials to ensure a strong and resilient manufacturing base that can support defense system development and production, while establishing a steady supply of manufacturing workers and high value jobs for years to come. We are innovating to account for workforce transition and realities, recognizing manufacturing workers play vital roles in both the economy and our national defense. Where community interest exists in advancing manufacturing and engineering talent, we'll be there. Credit: AP A U.S. C-130 Hercules transport aircraft is on display at the Paris Air Show, Wednesday, June 18, 2025 in Le Bourget, north of Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Let's inspire next generation of manufacturing workers and engineers Georgia can be the center of excellence for the nation, especially with top-tier institutions like Georgia Tech, the University of Georgia, Kennesaw State University and continued collaboration with technical colleges like Chattahoochee Tech.