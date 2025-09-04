Another school shooting proves Americans value freedom at an unbearable cost

A sign honors the two victims who died in the shooting, 8-year-old Fletcher Merkel and 10-year-old Harper Moyski, outside Annunciation Catholic Church on Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025, in Minneapolis. (Ellen Schmidt/AP)

A year after the tragedy at Apalachee High School, mass shootings continue to be too common in America.

DUI laws don’t limit my freedom to get drunk, but they do limit my freedom to drive drunk on public roads.

Georgia state law , for example, limits my freedom to burn household trash in my front yard, even though it’s my yard and my trash.

Freedom, and its protection, is a fundamental tenet of the American identity. However, it’s important to note that even in a freedom-obsessed culture, we do routinely accept targeted limits on our freedoms for the community good.

And still, here in Georgia we have done next to nothing on gun safety reform.

We live in a country where every cellphone must be unlocked, but where unsecured guns are routinely accessed by toddlers who then accidentally shoot themselves in the face.

None of this, of course, is new. Mass shootings in America are so common as to be considered nearly routine. Smaller scattered incidents of community gun violence barely make the news at all.

Back to school season, it seems, has become back to school shootings season.

Meanwhile, nearly a year ago in Georgia, a shooter opened fire at Apalachee High School about a month into the start of the new school year, murdering two students and two teachers while injuring many more.

On Aug. 27, a shooter in Minneapolis opened fire during a Mass at a Catholic school during the first week of classes, injuring and killing many victims, mostly children.

And, of course, we recognize that children have a right to go to school without being injured or killed.

Open burning laws protect communities against health hazards and environmental risks. DUI laws recognize that while individuals might make the personal choice to drink, pedestrians also have the right to be safe from drunk drivers.

Dr. Michelle Au, D-Johns Creek, is a physician in metro Atlanta and the District 50 member of the Georgia House of Representatives. (Georgia General Assembly)

We accept these limits on assorted freedoms because we acknowledge that rights can still exist with regulation and, maybe even more importantly, that one person’s rights end where another’s begin.

Traffic laws curtail my freedom to drive 80 mph in a school zone, or to pass a school bus as it loads and unloads students.

There are many different forms of gun violence of course, with different types of shooters and victims, outcomes and motivations, causes and exacerbations.

But the common final pathway of all gun violence is access to a gun.

Of all the forms of gun violence in this country, one of the rarest — school shootings — still has the ability to pierce through our numbed consciousness on the issue.

Because school shootings violate all human sensibility.

The idea that children — our children — in the hours away from their parents' physical protection, in a place where they should be safe, are not.

School shootings are a desecration. Perhaps none more literally than the shooting last Wednesday at Annunciation Catholic Church.