Our readers write about maintenance hole hazards in Atlanta, the State Election Board’s Lyft ruling and threats to EPA enforcement.

People driving on Atlanta city roads have stories to tell about the damages their cars and bikes suffer when unexpectedly hitting poorly maintained and unleveled maintenance holes.

There is supposed to be a “pothole posse” keeping up with proper road maintenance, including maintenance holes, but perhaps there are too many potholes in need of repair?

Recently, I contacted the city’s Department of Watershed Management to report a 3-foot recessed maintenance hole on Peachtree Hills Avenue, near the intersection with Peachtree Road.

It became clear that the maintenance crews have no guidelines for safety standards when resetting and releveling maintenance hole covers after their work is done — in this case, leaving a 3-foot recess, followed by an email to me with the incorrect claim that the problem had been fixed.

As an Atlanta resident since the late 1960s, I have incurred enough damage/repairs to my cars that I have worked on a simple, economic solution to this problem.