Duncan should run as ‘new’ Republican I would like to see Geoff Duncan run for governor as a “new” Republican to give people like me someone meaningful to vote for. I believe that most “current” Republicans are individuals who are so afraid of Trump and/or just don’t understand the damage that he is doing to our country. He is taking us back to the Dark Ages, ignoring the rule of law and due process, firing workers because they report actual data that is bad, canceling the progress that has been made in cleaning up and protecting the environment, canceling aid — domestic and foreign — for those less fortunate, creating financial distress for us all with the tariff stupidity, creating huge deficits with programs that create more unnecessary spending while cutting programs to the less fortunate and ignoring campaign promises .

Geoff Duncan would be a good candidate because he would work on issues based on their merit, not their party. DAVID PITTS, ATLANTA Dems too liberal to support Duncan The way I see it, Geoff Duncan is an opportunist who switched to the Democratic Party to keep his cushy CNN gig. No one in today’s radical Democratic Party would vote for someone who supported Georgia’s abortion bill. The Democratic Party today is so far from Sam Nunn that it would make your head spin. A party that supports open borders, less policing, higher taxes on the middle class and resists any effort to reduce our bloated federal government, including the CDC, isn’t Nunn’s or Duncan’s Democratic Party.

ALLEN JOHNSON, JOHNS CREEK

No magic date for Social Security insolvency Social Security recently made the news because its insolvency date is now roughly seven years away. But there is no magic to this number. The Social Security trust fund merely possesses IOUs that it received from the federal government from years when Social Security ran surpluses and those surpluses were spent by the federal government. The federal government is a money-in, money-out operation, with annual deficits covered by additional borrowing. ALLEN BUCKLEY, SMYRNA Federal troops not needed in D.C. President Trump’s bringing in the National Guard to reduce crime in DC is both laughable and hypocritical.