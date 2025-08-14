Opinion Former CDC head: Shooting followed reckless misinformation by Trump, RFK Jr. HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. spreads ‘nonsense’ about COVID vaccines and competence of public health workers. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (center) visits the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters in Atlanta, Monday, Aug. 11, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC via AP)

By William H. Foege

It is hard to get perspective. For most people it may be one more case of gun violence, a daily occurrence. When I saw those bullet holes in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and then learned no CDC workers were injured, I actually cried. It was family. What is happening to us?

Symmetry in war, both sides being close to equal in strength, is common in history. Asymmetry is something we have worried about with nuclear weapons, synthetic biology and specific agents such as smallpox or Ebola viruses. Explore Incompetent, uninformed approach to CDC and USAID is a ‘national crime’ A small group of dedicated zealots could hold countries, or even the world, hostage by threatening to use these agents. But I had never in the past considered the possibility that a single person could bring ruin onto public health in general. Shooter was radicalized by politicians’ false claims That is what President Donald Trump is actively doing. He recruits equally disturbed people, such as Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., to sow misinformation about vaccines.

Add to that the constant threat in this country of gun violence. Recall that the Second Amendment started with the alarm Patrick Henry raised that the British were considering a plan to seize the guns of the hunters and citizens in the colonies, so they would not have to face armed militia. He had no evidence for that charge, but it later led to the Second Amendment. The power of weapons has increased, the accuracy and ease of attainment has changed, the limiting factor of saltpeter to make gunpowder is no longer a restraint. Explore Georgia voters need to push elected officials to make progress on gun safety Politicians bring up the specter of mental illness as the basic problem. Mental health problems are, in fact, often involved. But no matter how often it is pointed out that every other country has problems with mental illness, but not with constant gun deaths, there is no progress in learning from low gun-violence countries. Also, consider the plight of the young man firing those shots. He believed the misinformation. He is the victim of what Eric Hoffer wrote about in his book, “The True Believer.” Hoffer wrote about those who find their identity following the belief of others. They delegate their thinking to someone else. Americans deserve power of science and decency Former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention employee Steve Monroe holds up a sign in protest during Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s CDC visit on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025. (Natrice Miller/ AJC)