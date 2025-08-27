Opinion Federal hiring diversity pushback ignores that outsiders help protect America The current debate over diversity in federal institutions is polarizing and often misleading, but the answer isn’t to ban inclusion efforts. From right, President Donald Trump, former CIA Director Gina Haspel and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a news during a ceremony at the George Bush Center for Intelligence in Langley, Va., on May 21, 2018. (Doug Mills/The New York Times)

By Brian O’Neill 25 minutes ago link copied

On Aug. 4, Dame Stella Rimington, the first woman to lead M15, the United Kingdom’s domestic intelligence agency, died at age 90. Her passing marked more than the end of a remarkable career. It prompted a quiet reckoning with how much intelligence leadership has evolved — and how much depends on who is entrusted to lead. In 1992, Rimington became director-general of Britain’s domestic intelligence agency at a time when female leadership in national security was rare enough to be seen as implausible. She made it routine. She modernized MI5’s counterterrorism posture, authorized the release of historical files and opened the agency to public engagement. She simply did the job — visibly and capably.

I had the privilege of working with and for all of these women. I also worked for men. What defined them all wasn’t gender, race or ethnic background. It was their diversity of background, perspective and skill set. Each brought something distinct. But all had in common what matters most: an unwavering commitment to mission, professionalism and sacrifice. Institutions are not strengthened by enforcing a single profile for its leadership — they do it by broadening the range of perspectives empowered to lead. There is a persistent misconception that diversity is a distraction or a public relations campaign. It is neither. In national security, diversity is mission-critical. Homogeneous teams may feel more cohesive, but heterogeneous teams consistently outperform them on complex, ambiguous problems. Researchers have revealed what intelligence professionals have long known: cognitive and experiential range improves accuracy and exposes faulty assumptions. In the CIA’s early decades, its ranks were dominated by Ivy League graduates. By the late 1960s, internal evaluations began to note the need for broader recruitment, recognizing the strategic value of a generational shift already underway. The change didn’t happen overnight — but by the 1990s, when I joined the agency, it was clear that the trend had taken hold. I had the privilege of working with and for all of these women. I also worked for men. What defined them all wasn’t gender, race or ethnic background. It was their diversity of background, perspective and skill set. Each brought something distinct. But all had in common what matters most: an unwavering commitment to mission, professionalism and sacrifice. Institutions are not strengthened by enforcing a single profile for its leadership — they do it by broadening the range of perspectives empowered to lead. There is a persistent misconception that diversity is a distraction or a public relations campaign. It is neither. In national security, diversity is mission-critical. Homogeneous teams may feel more cohesive, but heterogeneous teams consistently outperform them on complex, ambiguous problems. Researchers have revealed what intelligence professionals have long known: cognitive and experiential range improves accuracy and exposes faulty assumptions. In the CIA’s early decades, its ranks were dominated by Ivy League graduates. By the late 1960s, internal evaluations began to note the need for broader recruitment, recognizing the strategic value of a generational shift already underway. The change didn’t happen overnight — but by the 1990s, when I joined the agency, it was clear that the trend had taken hold.

Israel-Iran war exposes danger of Trump valuing loyalty over intelligence I was hired based on mission-relevant experience, not pedigree — a Georgia-educated analyst competing alongside candidates from across the country. Each person hired brought fresh perspectives to hard problems. That widened aperture didn’t lower the standard — it refined it. The most consequential intelligence failures are rarely about bad data. They’re about misframing the question or misreading the context. Which is why the makeup of leadership matters. Not because identity determines insight. But because lived experience informs what assumptions get challenged and what risks are seen as plausible. A woman from outside elite institutions may read social movements differently. An analyst whose parents fled an authoritarian regime may see repression before others do. Someone from the rural South or urban Midwest may read public sentiment others overlook. The mission gains when the vantage points widen. These principles are not confined to intelligence. The same holds across public service — in diplomacy, disaster response, law enforcement. Wherever judgment under uncertainty matters, the perspectives we elevate shape the decisions we make. If government is to serve the full public, it must reflect the breadth of that public — not just in appearance, but in experience and instinct. I was hired based on mission-relevant experience, not pedigree — a Georgia-educated analyst competing alongside candidates from across the country. Each person hired brought fresh perspectives to hard problems. That widened aperture didn’t lower the standard — it refined it. The most consequential intelligence failures are rarely about bad data. They’re about misframing the question or misreading the context. Which is why the makeup of leadership matters. Not because identity determines insight. But because lived experience informs what assumptions get challenged and what risks are seen as plausible. A woman from outside elite institutions may read social movements differently. An analyst whose parents fled an authoritarian regime may see repression before others do. Someone from the rural South or urban Midwest may read public sentiment others overlook. The mission gains when the vantage points widen. These principles are not confined to intelligence. The same holds across public service — in diplomacy, disaster response, law enforcement. Wherever judgment under uncertainty matters, the perspectives we elevate shape the decisions we make. If government is to serve the full public, it must reflect the breadth of that public — not just in appearance, but in experience and instinct. Federal government should reflect the country it serves The current debate over diversity in federal institutions is polarizing and often misleading. Concerns about quotas are not without merit. But the answer isn’t to ban inclusion efforts. It’s to recalibrate how institutions are built to reflect the country they serve. Diversity should be applauded, not feared. What should concern national security professionals is the growing impulse to treat diversity as antithetical to excellence. That idea is not just wrong. It’s dangerous. When agencies narrow their pipelines under ideological pressure, they erode the very mission they aim to protect. Institutions don’t safeguard democracy by mirroring the dominant class. They do it by questioning themselves — persistently, uncomfortably, and with eyes wide open. That requires people who challenge the defaults. People who were once outsiders. Tulsi Gabbard abandoned intelligence standards with Obama ‘treason’ allegation Dissent channels help. But they work best when the institution is primed for dissent — when there’s room not just for different arguments but different instincts. Strategic empathy must be cultivated. And that means building a leadership corps that reflects the country as it is, not as it was.