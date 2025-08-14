Opinion

CDC employees are under attack, but these public servants choose compassion

For years, America’s public health workers have been relentlessly battered, but they are dedicated to protecting their fellow citizens.
By Judy Monroe
1 hour ago

On Aug. 8, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention faced the unthinkable.

A shooter opened fire on the agency’s Atlanta campus, killing DeKalb County police Officer David Rose, a man who gave his life protecting his community that day. His courage saved lives.

And in the terrifying hours after the attack, as staff sheltered in place, many of them were already asking the CDC Foundation to set up a fund to support Officer Rose’s wife, his two young children and their third child on the way.

ExploreGeorgia voters need to push elected officials to make progress on gun safety

That was their first instinct — not themselves, not their fear, but how to honor the man who stood between them and danger.

These are the kind of people who serve at the CDC.

CDC workers do not expect fame, but they work quietly

For years now, the CDC and the public health system have been under relentless attack, not just in the media or in the political space, but in ways that have taken a deep emotional toll on the public health professionals who have dedicated their careers to protecting us all.

Judy Monroe, M.D., is president and CEO of the CDC Foundation in Atlanta. (Courtesy)
Judy Monroe, M.D., is president and CEO of the CDC Foundation in Atlanta. (Courtesy)

These are the same people who put themselves in harm’s way during Ebola or Marburg virus outbreaks, who worked night and day during the COVID-19 pandemic and who fight to prevent the next pandemic, track deadly outbreaks and guard against threats most of us will never see coming.

They do this work quietly, with no expectation of fame or wealth, and often without thanks. Like all of us, they are not perfect and they do not have all the answers, but they have been lifted up across the globe as the world’s foremost experts.

And still, when tragedy struck their own community, their hearts turned outward.

ExploreData centers, climate change and AI pose existential threats to civilization

It’s worth asking ourselves: What kind of society do we want to be? One that tears down its public servants because of disagreement, frustration or misinformation, or one that recognizes the depth of their sacrifice and stands with them when they are targeted for doing their jobs?

Recognize the humanity of the people working to serve others

The CDC’s mission is to protect America from health threats, wherever they come from, whether it’s a virus, a foodborne illness or something transmitted through an animal or insect. The people behind that mission are scientists, epidemiologists, statisticians and laboratory experts. They are mothers and fathers, neighbors and friends. They are human.

In the days and weeks ahead, Officer Rose’s family will need the support of the community he gave everything to protect. We also need to recognize the ongoing commitment and humanity of the CDC staff who, in their darkest moment, thought first of others.

ExploreIncompetent, uninformed approach to CDC and USAID is a 'national crime'

If you want to know what kind of people serve at the CDC, you don’t have to look at the science or the statistics only.

Look at what they did in the minutes after Aug. 8. That will tell you everything.

Judy Monroe, M.D., is president and CEO of the CDC Foundation in Atlanta.

About the Author

Judy Monroe

More Stories

The Latest

Norcross pro-immigrant rally
OPINION

Georgia Latinos contribute to state’s economy, but they are living in fear

1h ago

CDC employees are under attack, but these public servants choose compassion

1h ago
OPINION

This is what Atlanta smells like

Keep Reading

‘It’s terrifying’: CDC employees speak about shooting, lingering fears

The anti-vax chickens come home to roost in shooting at CDC

How to help the family of DeKalb officer killed in CDC shooting

Featured

Beltline light rail

$3.5B Beltline transit plan unveiled

Police name ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ stars’ son as shooter in T-Hood death

OPINION

Cunningham: Buford didn’t need $62M football palace, but city leaders wanted it