Opinion

Antisemitic attacks in D.C. and Colorado demand a call for moral clarity

Too many Americans are looking the other way as incidents of antisemitism rise in the U.S.
Women embrace before a community vigil at the Boulder Jewish Community Center to mark an attack on Jewish people on June 4 in Boulder, Colo. (Andy Cross/AP)

Women embrace before a community vigil at the Boulder Jewish Community Center to mark an attack on Jewish people on June 4 in Boulder, Colo. (Andy Cross/AP)
By Sam Olens
48 minutes ago

Eighty years after World War II, America is unfortunately facing rampant antisemitism, along with other hate crimes affecting Muslim, Asian, Hispanic and African Americans.

“Never again” is now. Kristallnacht, the banning of books, revisionist history and open hostility toward Jews have found new energy here and abroad.

Following the tragedy of Oct. 7, 2023 — when innocent civilians were raped, maimed and killed while other civilians taken as hostages — we are witnessing the worst of modern society.

Extremists are celebrating the loss of life caused by terrorists, even though those same terrorists denounce Western society and the protection of gay rights, women’s rights and free speech.

D.C., Boulder crimes show pattern of targeting victims

Former Georgia Attorney General Sam Olens. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2016)

Credit: Hyosub Shin

Credit: Hyosub Shin

Hate crimes against Jews have risen sharply, leading to increased security patrols at places of worship, college campuses and Jewish neighborhoods.

Religious jewelry is now kept at home to avoid assaults on the street.

Calls to globalize the intifada and chanting “from the River to the Sea” is not acceptable conduct.

The murder of two young Israeli Embassy employees in Washington, D.C., on May 21 and the burning of 15 Americans in Boulder, Colorado, on June 1 are unfortunately part of a vicious pattern of assaults on innocent people who are affected by harsh identify politics.

Speak out against bigotry of all kinds

It is time to speak out against antisemitism as well as the hatred of all peoples based on their race, sexual orientation, religion or national origin.

While many friends, acquaintances and general members of our community have reached out to my wife and me, telling us that they are praying for Israel and supporting the Jewish community, too many Americans are just looking the other way.

We are better than this.

Let light and hope succeed, and darkness never prevail. Kindness and empathy are universal obligations.

Sam Olens is a partner at Dentons US LLP and the former attorney general of Georgia.

Sam Olens
Brooklyn Park Police Lieutenant Hjelm sets up a perimeter with police tape near the scene of a shooting in Brooklyn Park, Minn. on Saturday, June 14, 2025. (Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via AP)

Credit: AP

Former State Rep. “Able” Mabel Thomas and other Vine City residents gather to rally against the new Georgia Power substation being built in the neighborhood. (Natrice Miller/AJC)
Vine City deserves environmental justice, not a substation perpetuating harm

Good customer service is a priority in retail, so why not in government?

The Juneteenth Atlanta Parade and Music Festival takes place Saturday beginning at The King Center and ending at Piedmont Park. Due to sponsorship difficulties, the event was shortened from three days to two this year. (Jenni Girtman for the AJC)

Credit: Jenni Girtman

