Eighty years after World War II, America is unfortunately facing rampant antisemitism, along with other hate crimes affecting Muslim, Asian, Hispanic and African Americans.
“Never again” is now. Kristallnacht, the banning of books, revisionist history and open hostility toward Jews have found new energy here and abroad.
Following the tragedy of Oct. 7, 2023 — when innocent civilians were raped, maimed and killed while other civilians taken as hostages — we are witnessing the worst of modern society.
Extremists are celebrating the loss of life caused by terrorists, even though those same terrorists denounce Western society and the protection of gay rights, women’s rights and free speech.
D.C., Boulder crimes show pattern of targeting victims
Credit: Hyosub Shin
Credit: Hyosub Shin
Hate crimes against Jews have risen sharply, leading to increased security patrols at places of worship, college campuses and Jewish neighborhoods.
Religious jewelry is now kept at home to avoid assaults on the street.
Calls to globalize the intifada and chanting “from the River to the Sea” is not acceptable conduct.
The murder of two young Israeli Embassy employees in Washington, D.C., on May 21 and the burning of 15 Americans in Boulder, Colorado, on June 1 are unfortunately part of a vicious pattern of assaults on innocent people who are affected by harsh identify politics.
Speak out against bigotry of all kinds
It is time to speak out against antisemitism as well as the hatred of all peoples based on their race, sexual orientation, religion or national origin.
While many friends, acquaintances and general members of our community have reached out to my wife and me, telling us that they are praying for Israel and supporting the Jewish community, too many Americans are just looking the other way.
We are better than this.
Let light and hope succeed, and darkness never prevail. Kindness and empathy are universal obligations.
Sam Olens is a partner at Dentons US LLP and the former attorney general of Georgia.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: AP
What to know about Trump protests in metro Atlanta this weekend
Protests against President Trump's policies (dubbed "No Kings Nationwide Day of Defiance") are planned throughout the U.S. this weekend.
Featured
Credit: Jenni Girtman
Juneteenth Atlanta fest goes on despite near-cancellation amid ‘DEI attack’
Pullback by military and corporate sponsors amid the goverment's anti-DEI initiatives put this year’s Juneteenth event in difficult straits, organizer Bob Johnson said.
Study finds high ‘forever chemical’ levels in some Georgia residents’ blood
Emory University researchers have announced the results of a study that found many residents of two northwest Georgia cities have high levels of PFAS in their blood.
27-year-old drowns in Lake Lanier amid birthday celebration
27-year-old Ramon Diaz-Soria drowned in Lake Lanier when he jumped into the water with his unsecured life jacket. He didn't resurface.