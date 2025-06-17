Explore Atlanta has long embraced its Jewish community amid rising antisemitism

Extremists are celebrating the loss of life caused by terrorists, even though those same terrorists denounce Western society and the protection of gay rights, women’s rights and free speech.

D.C., Boulder crimes show pattern of targeting victims

Credit: Hyosub Shin Credit: Hyosub Shin Hate crimes against Jews have risen sharply, leading to increased security patrols at places of worship, college campuses and Jewish neighborhoods. Religious jewelry is now kept at home to avoid assaults on the street. Calls to globalize the intifada and chanting “from the River to the Sea” is not acceptable conduct. The murder of two young Israeli Embassy employees in Washington, D.C., on May 21 and the burning of 15 Americans in Boulder, Colorado, on June 1 are unfortunately part of a vicious pattern of assaults on innocent people who are affected by harsh identify politics.

Speak out against bigotry of all kinds

It is time to speak out against antisemitism as well as the hatred of all peoples based on their race, sexual orientation, religion or national origin.

While many friends, acquaintances and general members of our community have reached out to my wife and me, telling us that they are praying for Israel and supporting the Jewish community, too many Americans are just looking the other way.

We are better than this.

Let light and hope succeed, and darkness never prevail. Kindness and empathy are universal obligations.

Sam Olens is a partner at Dentons US LLP and the former attorney general of Georgia.