Opinion
Opinion

Mike Luckovich: Violated constantly

By
1 hour ago
ajc.com

Credit: Mike Luckovich

icon to expand image

Credit: Mike Luckovich

ExploreCheck out more from Mike Luckovich

About the Author

Mike Luckovich is the award-winning editorial cartoonist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He has twice been recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for editorial cartooning, in 1995 and 2006. He was a Pulitzer finalist in 1986. Mike joined The Atlanta Constitution staff in 1989, and he rarely cleans his office.

Follow Mike Luckovich on facebookFollow Mike Luckovich on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Readers write (Phil Skinner/AJC 2020)
OPINION

Readers write

DeKalb police help make No Kings march a safe assembly; concerns about bombing Iran and what's next; and blaming government for need to finance food, in today's Readers Write

For Atlanta to be great, city must invest in infrastructure beyond the Beltline

The Atlanta Beltline is an important asset, but leaders' heavy focus on the area exposes the lack of investment in infrastructure needed to make the city more livable.

Readers write

Readers' comments to the editor.

The Latest

Readers write (Phil Skinner/AJC 2020)
OPINION

Readers write

Readers write

My motherland Iran is bleeding, but I still believe in peace and dialogue

Featured

Carter Blalock, 6, runs through the splash fountain at Riverside Park Splash ’N Play in Roswell on Monday, June 23, 2025. (Natrice Miller/ AJC)

Heat advisory in effect as Atlanta temperatures tease triple-digits

A heat wave will have Atlanta temperatures feeling like triple digits this week, forecasters say.

Waymo has come to Atlanta. Here’s what it’s like to ride in a driverless car.

Waymo and its driverless cars have come to Atlanta and are ready to be booked.

Longest segment of Beltline to date opens on west side

The newly finished portion of the 6.8-mile continuous trail runs through historic Black communities.