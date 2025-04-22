04/23 Mike Luckovich: Sending a signal

Credit: Mike Luckovich
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
When it comes to climate services, we need data, not debate
Several Regional Climate Centers in the Southeast are facing significant funding threats, potentially hurting emergency management and our economy
Francis − a pope who cared deeply for the poor and opened up the Catholic Church
By embracing the marginalized in ways that no pope had done before, Francis' papacy has been historic
Credit: SPECIAL
Atlanta, DeKalb customers rack up millions in unpaid water and sewer bills
Dozens of water and sewer bills worth more than $500,000 are owed to both governments as they spend millions in system upgrades.
Atlanta faces $20M budget deficit, potential layoffs ahead
Howard Shook, chair of the Atlanta City Council’s Finance and Executive Committee, said city officials will be facing what he called a “no budget” instead of a “yes budget.”
Grindhouse replaces NFA Burger at Truist Park just weeks into baseball season
NFA Burger owner Billy Kramer shut down his slider stand at Truist Park just a few weeks into the Atlanta Braves' 2025 season.