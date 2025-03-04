04/05 Mike Luckovich: Make Russia Great Again

Credit: Mike Luckovich
Credit: Justin Sullivan
Georgia must fight the illicit vape crisis threatening our youth
House Bill 577 is a vital shield that will protect young people from dangerous imports
Trans employees shouldn’t be political pawns
Bill to strip trans state employees of gender-affirming health care is a cruel slippery slope
Is Trump running a Ponzi scheme or a country?
Former Georgia lieutenant governor says Trump's reliance on deception will hopefully fail at the ballot box and not Wall Street.
Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC
Atlanta inspector general’s office staff accuse city officials of retaliation, refer investigations to feds
Workers requested whistleblower protections in investigations involving high-ranking advisers in Mayor Andre Dickens' office, department heads and public safety leaders.
Failed battery plant site in Georgia sold for $50M. What’s next is unclear
Shortly after pulling the plug on one of Georgia’s largest clean energy projects, a battery startup sold the development site to new ownership.
MARTA train ridership fell in 2024 despite gains nationally
Only two cities saw ridership fall more compared to the prior year, according to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution analysis of monthly ridership reports from the FTA.