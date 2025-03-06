03/09 Mike Luckovich: The best example

Credit: Mike Luckovich
Let’s extend success of the Beltline throughout Atlanta
The Beltline has redefined the geography of Atlanta. Proximity to the corridor is now a determining factor in where many residents and businesses want to live and invest.
Crossover Day means major votes at the Gold Dome: Live updates
It’s Crossover Day in the Georgia General Assembly, one of the busiest days of the year at the Capitol where legislators will vote on dozens of bills.
Kandi Burruss’ Blaze restaurant owes $154K in rent, repairs, lawsuit says
The landlord of Kandi Burruss’ restaurant Blaze Steak & Seafood has sued the Xscape songstress and former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and her restaurant groups.
Chastain Park concert venue gets a new name from a Georgia-based bank
The popular Atlanta concert venue will have a new name as Georgia-based Synovus Bank enters a new naming rights partnership with Live Nation.