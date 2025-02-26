02/27 Mike Luckovich: Trump’s true love

Credit: Mike Luckovich
Credit: Courtesy Georgia Innocence Project
We owe survivors of wrongful conviction the chance to rebuild their lives
House Bill 533 would help provide compensation to those wrongfully convicted
These government cuts are necessary, long overdue
Austerity is not fun, but we need leaders ready to make the hard choices
Ukraine needs our help now more than ever
On the three-year anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion in Ukraine, I remain inspired by the courage and resilience Ukrainians have shown.
Credit: File photo
Cobb Superior Court clerk to repay nearly $84K in passport shipping fees
An Atlanta Journal-Constitution investigation found Cobb County Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor collected more than $425,000 in passport fees in 2021 and 2022 alone.
Falcons move up to 3rd in NFLPA report card
The team’s overall grade improved from 25th in the league in voting by the players.
In 2024, the Dungeon Family lost its ‘heart.’ The kids are saving it.
The next generation of the Dungeon Family, artists that pioneered Atlanta’s rap scene, is stepping into the void.