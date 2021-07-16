Europe floods: Death toll over 110 as rescues continue

Rescuers were rushing Friday to help people trapped in their homes in the town of Erftstadt, southwest of Cologne. Regional authorities said several people had died after their houses collapsed due to subsidence, and aerial pictures showed what appeared to be a massive sinkhole.

“We managed to get 50 people out of their houses last night,” said Frank Rock, the head of the county administration. “We know of 15 people who still need to be rescued.”

Speaking to German broadcaster n-tv, Rock said that authorities had no precise number yet for how many had died.

“One has to assume that under the circumstances some people didn’t manage to escape,” he said.

Authorities said late Thursday that about 1,300 people in Germany were still listed missing, but cautioned that the high figure could be due to duplication of data and difficulties reaching people because of disrupted roads and phone connections.

Caption A garden fence lies in the water after severe weather and flooding in Heimerzheim, Germany. The service water dam, whose embankment has deep furrows, was classified as "very unstable" by an expert on Thursday. Several villages are being evacuated for safety reasons. According to the district administrator of the Euskirchen district, several thousand inhabitants were affected. (Fabian Strauch/dpa via AP) Credit: Fabian Strauch Credit: Fabian Strauch

In a provisional tally, the Belgian death toll rose to 12, with 5 people still missing, local authorities and media report early Friday.

The flash floods this week followed days of heavy rainfall which turned streams and streets into raging torrents that swept away cars and caused houses to collapse across the region.

The governor of North Rhine-Westphalia state, Armin Laschet, has called an emergency Cabinet meeting Friday. The 60-year-old’s handling of the flood disaster is widely seen as a test for his ambitions to succeed Merkel as chancellor in Germany’s national election on Sept. 26.

Caption A destroyed caravan and other debris lie next to a railway track in Altenahr, Germany. Multiple people have died and dozens were missing Thursday as severe flooding in Germany and Belgium turned streams and streets into raging torrents that swept away cars and caused houses to collapse. (Thomas Frey/dpa via AP) Credit: Thomas Frey Credit: Thomas Frey

Steinmeier called for greater efforts to combat global warming.

“Only if we decisively take up the fight against climate change will we be able to limit the extreme weather conditions we are now experiencing,” he said.

Experts say such disasters could become more common due to climate change.

“Some parts of Western Europe ... received up to two months of rainfall in the space of two days. What made it worse is that the soils were already saturated by previous rainfall,” said Clare Nullis, spokesperson for the World Meteorological Organization.

Caption Residents use rubber rafts to evacuate after the Meuse River broke its banks during heavy flooding in Liege, Belgium. Heavy rainfall is causing flooding in several provinces in Belgium with rain expected to last until Friday. (AP Photo/Valentin Bianchi) Credit: Valentin Bianchi Credit: Valentin Bianchi

It was too soon to blame the floods and preceding heat wave on global warming rising global temperatures, she said, but added: “Climate change is already increasing the frequency of extreme events. And many single events have been shown to be made worse by global warming.”

Malu Dreyer, the governor of Rhineland-Palatinate state, said the disaster showed the need to speed up efforts to curb global warming.

“Climate chance isn’t abstract anymore. We are experiencing it up close and painfully,” she told the Funke media group.

Caption A caravan lies in a flooded garden in Heimerzheim, Germany. The service water dam, whose embankment has deep furrows, was classified as "very unstable" by an expert on Thursday. Several villages are being evacuated for safety reasons. According to the district administrator of the Euskirchen district, 4500 inhabitants were affected. (Fabian Strauch/dpa via AP) Credit: Fabian Strauch Credit: Fabian Strauch

She accused the Laschet and Merkel’s center-right Union bloc of hindering efforts to achieve greater greenhouse gas reductions in Germany, Europe’s biggest economy and a major emitter of planet-warming gases.

Thousands of people remain homeless after their houses were destroyed or deemed at-risk by authorities, including several villages around the Steinbach reservoir that experts say could collapse under the weight of the floods.

Defense Ministry spokesman Arne Collatz said the German military had deployed over 850 troops as of Friday morning, but the number is “rising significantly because the need is growing.” He said the ministry had triggered a “military disaster alarm,” a technical move that essentially decentralizes decisions on using equipment to commanders on the ground.

Caption Cars are submerged in floodwaters after the Meuse River broke its banks during heavy flooding in Liege, Belgium. Heavy rainfall is causing flooding in several provinces in Belgium with rain expected to last until Friday. (AP Photo/Valentin Bianchi) Credit: Valentin Bianchi Credit: Valentin Bianchi

Across the border in Belgium, most of the drowned were found around Liege, where the rains hit hardest. Skies were largely overcast in eastern Belgium, with hopes rising that the worst of the calamity was over.

Italy sent a team of civil protection officials and firefighters, as well as rescue dinghies, to Belgium to help in the search for missing people from the devastating floods.

The firefighters tweeted a photo of one team working in Tillf, south of Liege, to help evacuate residents of a home who were trapped by the rising waters.

Caption Cars are submerged in water after the Meuse River broke its banks during heavy flooding in Liege, Belgium. Heavy rainfall is causing flooding in several provinces in Belgium with rain expected to last until Friday. (AP Photo/Valentin Bianchi) Credit: Valentin Bianchi Credit: Valentin Bianchi

In the southern Dutch province of Limburg, which also has been hit hard by flooding, troops piled sandbags to strengthen a 0.7 miles stretch of dike along the Maas river and police helped evacuate some low-lying neighborhoods.

Caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Thursday night that the government was officially declaring flood-hit regions a disaster area, meaning businesses and residents are eligible for compensation for damage.

Dutch King Willem-Alexander visited the region Thursday night and called the scenes “heart-breaking.”

Meanwhile, sustained rainfall in Switzerland has caused several rivers and lakes to break their banks. Public broadcaster SRF reported that a flash flood swept away cars, flooded basements and destroyed small bridges in the northern villages of Schleitheim und Beggingen late Thursday.

Erik Schulz, the mayor of the hard-hit German city of Hagen, about 31 miles northeast of Cologne, said there had been a wave of solidarity from other regions and ordinary citizens to help those affected by the devastating floods.

“We have many, many citizens saying ‘I can offer a place to stay, where can I go to help, where can I registered, where can I bring my shovel and bucket?’,” he told n-tv. “The city is standing together and you can feel that.”