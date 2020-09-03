Biden traveling to Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Thursday

Biden is a white man propelled to the Democratic nomination by Black voters. Since the May 25 death of George Floyd, a Black man who died while in the custody of Minneapolis police, Biden has called for an overhaul of U.S. policing and embraced a national conversation on racism. The significance of the moment was a factor in Biden selecting California Sen. Kamala Harris as the first Black woman to join a major party presidential ticket.

Trump, meanwhile, has countered with sweeping condemnations of protesters and an absolute defense of law enforcement.

The president pressed his “law and order” mantra during his own Kenosha trip Tuesday. He toured damaged buildings and discussed ways to quell unrest with law enforcement officials. Trump was greeted by supporters as well as protests from Black Lives Matter organizers.

“These are not acts of peaceful protest but, really, domestic terror,” Trump said.

Trump asserted anew that a Biden presidency would bring riots and destruction to American cities. Trump claims Biden backs violent protests and activists’ calls to “defund the police.”

Biden on Wednesday repeated “to engage in violence — burning, looting, the rest — in the name of protesting is wrong. And that person should be held accountable for their actions.” But he stood by First Amendment guarantees that “protest is a right.”

He also praised law enforcement, saying “the vast majority of police officers are good, decent honorable women and men. They put on that shield every morning. They have a right to go home that night safely — the vast majority.”

Good officers, Biden said, “want to get rid of the bad cops more than anybody else does, because it reflects on them.”

He stands by his proposals to overhaul policing — not to “defund the police”— but to require local forces to agree to certain best practices to get federal funding and to invest more in services, such as mental health counseling, intended to ease social problems that fall to police to handle, sometimes with violent consequences.

Biden noted that he’s “gotten overwhelming support from law enforcement my whole career,” alluding to endorsements from police unions as a U.S. senator and as vice president. But it was Trump who featured police union leaders and the relatives of fallen officers at his presidential nominating convention. And it was Biden on Wednesday calling for a “full investigation” into police shootings and saying the officers who shot Blake should be charged with a crime.

To a large degree, Biden has asked for the difficulty of campaigning on nuance, if not defined his candidacy that way.

He’s the center-left establishment figure who is too conservative on universal health, college tuition assistance, climate action and taxation for his party’s ascendant — and loud — left flank. But he’s moved far enough to the left that many Republicans still hammer him as a radical. He’s the old police union ally now embracing the Black Lives Matter movement, the septuagenarian white man leading a racially diverse party that gets most of its votes from women.

Biden previewed Wednesday how he believes he can make that work in Kenosha and, if he defeats Trump, in the White House.

“I spent my whole life ... bringing people together, bringing the community and police officers together, bringing business leader and civic leaders together,” he said, casting the national moment in terms of its possibilities.

“There’s been so many fissures exposed as a consequence of what’s happened that people are now realizing, ‘My Lord, I didn’t know people in that circumstance didn’t have that kind of help. I didn’t know,’” he said. “What an enormous opportunity to bring the country together.”