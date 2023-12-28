Lt. Gov. Burt Jones’ home and office ‘swatted’

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones said Thursday that his home and office were targeted by hoax calls known as “swatting,” continuing a troubling trend of anonymous attacks against politicians in Georgia and elsewhere.

“Last night, my home was ‘swatted.’ This morning, a bomb threat was called to my office. Thankfully everyone is safe, and I commend our local law enforcement officers for their professionalism,” Jones said in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. “Let me be clear — I will not be intimidated by those attempting to silence me. We will put an end to this madness.”

Jones’ office did not immediately respond to questions about the attacks.