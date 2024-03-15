DOL commissioner says he has advanced pancreatic cancer

“I will continue to fulfill my duties as Labor Commissioner throughout this time and will work with my highly professional and qualified staff to ensure Georgia citizens are served with uninterrupted excellence. I ask that you cover my family, the DOL staff, and me in prayer as we prepare to boldly take on this next battle.”

The disease, which is notoriously hard to detect in its early stages, involves cancer in the tissues of the pancreas, an organ that make juices that help break down food into substances the body can use to make hormones.

While experts say there are some symptoms to hint at the disease, like weight loss or pain in the back, they are not obviously connected to the pancreas and are often ignored or misunderstood until it is too late for successful treatment.

The prognosis and treatment options depend on a number of factors, including whether the tumor can be removed, the patient’s general health, according to the National Cancer Institute,

Thompson has been the state’s labor commissioner since January 2023.

Thompson, an insurance agent, entrepreneur and U.S. Army veteran, was a Georgia state senator for a decade before being elected labor commissioner in 2022.

After three-term Labor Commissioner Mark Butler, a Republican, announced he wasn’t seeking re-election, a crowded field of candidates sought to replace him. Butler endorsed Mike Coan, a fellow Republican and a former DOL official, against Thompson, who was sharply critical of Butler’s management of the department during the pandemic.

Thompson easily won the Republican primary and then faced State Rep. William Boddie in the general election. He handily defeated Boddie.

In hs first months in office, he reshaped the organization, streamlining middle-level staff while a number of top managers departed. In an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Thompson said many of those who left had been closely associated with his predecessor and he emphasized that much of his top personnel has not changed since he took office.

In his campaign biographies, Thompson cited a number of non-profit organizations with which he had worked, including Hickory Log, a local homeless shelter; Advocates for Children, which provides services for women and children who are victims of abuse and neglect; and Goshen Valley, which offers services and counseling for foster children.

As commissioner, he announced plans for a program aimed at providing guidance and preparation for people who are incarcerated to improve their chances of finding good jobs when they reenter the workforce.

Politically, his public pronouncements have generally hewn to the Republican line.

His Facebook feed is replete with positive references to Donald Trump and photos of Thompson with party luminaries like House Speaker Mike Johnson, but also photos from the 61st Annual Wild Hog Supper, the Greater Vidalia Chamber of Commerce’s legislative luncheon and the annual Fannin County Valentine’s Day Dinner.

On Christmas Day, Thompson posted a photo of five stockings hung above a blazing fireplace along with praise of Jesus.