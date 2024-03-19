Freaknik ‘93 lures Black students to Atlanta

“I’m from Kent State,” said one.

“I’m from Cleveland,” said another from Ohio before his fraternity brother kicked in with, “I’m from Southern Illinois University.”

The party they’re traveling from as far as Cali (California for rap and hip-hop illiterates) to attend isn’t just any party - it’s Freaknik ‘93.

Considered “the Daytona Beach for African-American college students,” the three-day megagathering that jumps off today is expected to attract as many as 60,000 brothers and sisters ready to kick it up, max and relax at the end of the school year.

“We’ll have the town locked up for the whole time we’re here,” said Mike Chill, a 22-year-old University of Akron student.

Jay Henry, a 19-year-old Morris Brown sophomore, has friends from Milwaukee, Wis., who plan to drive 16 hours for this weekend’s festivities.

Even college graduates like David Lowe, a 26-year-old Kent State University alumnus, are in the mix. After attending a predominantly white school, Mr. Lowe welcomes the opportunity to party with fellow African Americans.

“This is the first time I’ve been able to get down here,” Mr. Lowe said. “The trends, the fashion, the unity, the culture - it’s all here.”

Past touched by troubles

Atlanta’s Freaknik originated in the mid-80s as a spring gathering hooked up by Atlanta University Center students from the Washington, D.C.- area. It soon grew unwieldy, costing it school support and access to Piedmont Park.

Independent organizers moved Freaknik to Lakewood Fairgrounds. But many collegians chose to gather in other places in the city - sometimes with disastrous results. At a Freaknik-related party last year, five people in a club’s crowded parking lot were run down by a car.

Atlanta police will have at least 100 officers on standby and plan to monitor activities throughout the weekend, said Police Chief Eldrin Bell.

This year, a host of sponsors and a local public relations firm have signed on to add legitimacy to the event.

Black Entertainment Television (BET) has agreed to tape the event for its “Rap City,” “Video Soul” and “Screen Scenes” programs. Organizers also plan to hand out about $20,000 in scholarships.

Change in atmosphere

But not all Freaknikers appreciate the increased commercialism.

“It’s lost its college flair,” said Mark Davis, a 23-year-old Morehouse senior who, like many, longs for the days when Freaknik was just a bring-your-own-everything party at area parks. “Now it’s out for money.”

Besides the planned events, there’ll be “a party over here, party over there” - literally. The pace can be daunting, even for experienced partyers.

Some, like Kim Yates, a 22-year-old Spelman senior, find the behavior of some partyers disrespectful.

“A lot of brothers come to the event expecting to see the type of women the name suggests,” said Ms. Yates.

At least one brother revealed that the event’s name refers to sexual activity.

Kevin Bowling, 20, a Morehouse junior, dissed the event. “It’s not a celebration of anything, just ignorance and nothing relevant.”

Staff writer Robert Vickers contributed to this article.