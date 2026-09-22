Atlanta 911 services down because of ‘technical difficulties,’ police say

The police department advises anyone with an emergency to go to the nearest hospital, police precinct or fire station.

The police department advises anyone with an emergency to go to the nearest hospital, police precinct or fire station.

The city of Atlanta is having “technical difficulties” with its 911 services Monday evening, officials said.

Atlanta police confirmed shortly before 9 p.m. that the issues are impacting the ability to receive and dispatch emergency calls. Details on what exactly has caused the problem were not immediately released, but police said they were planning to provide more information at a news conference later Monday night.

“At this time, if anyone is experiencing an emergency or require immediate assistance, please advise them to proceed to their nearest hospital, police precinct, or fire station for assistance,” Atlanta police said in a statement.