Metro Atlanta Flash flood warning issued for parts of Atlanta as storms slow travel Portions of Fulton, Cobb and DeKalb counties are under a warning until early this afternoon, the National Weather Service said. Motorists drive through a flooded street in northwest Atlanta on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. (Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

By Caroline Silva 9 minutes ago Share

Parts of Atlanta and surrounding areas are under a flash flood warning as showers and thunderstorms threaten Saturday plans and slow traffic on water-covered roads. The National Weather Service said storms that began during daybreak will continue through the afternoon. Parts of Fulton, Cobb and DeKalb counties are under the flash flood warning until 1:30 p.m. Fulton and DeKalb were added to the warning zone around 9:40 a.m. after 1 to 3 inches of rain had already fallen and radar indicated ongoing storms could produce more heavy rainfall. The Weather Service said an additional 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible in areas under the warning.

Flash flood concerns are heightened Saturday because as much as 5 inches of rain was recorded the day before in some areas, the NWS said. Though severe weather is not anticipated, downed trees are possible in areas experiencing normal wind gusts because of saturated soils from Friday’s rainfall. According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, rain is impacting roads across the metro area. Parts of I-285 on the northern side of the Perimeter are closed because of flooding, and a couple lanes of I-75 North near Moores Mill Road are also blocked. Two left lanes are blocked on I-75 North at Moores Mill Road due to flooding on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. (Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Flash flooding primarily impacts small creeks, streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as well as areas with poor drainage and low-lying terrain, according to the NWS.

Some Saturday events have already been postponed or canceled because of the weather.