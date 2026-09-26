Teen killed in ‘isolated’ shooting in SE Atlanta, police say

Hours after the gunfire, police say they were working to identify a person of interest who appeared to be a ‘young individual.’

Hours after the gunfire, police say they were working to identify a person of interest who appeared to be a ‘young individual.’

Butler told reporters shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday that investigators were working to identify a person of interest who appeared to be a “young individual.” He said police also expected to have additional persons of interest.

Officers responded to the 900 block of Dunning Street around 11:20 p.m. on a report of a person shot. A victim, described by police spokesperson Lt. Christapher Butler as being approximately 15 years old, was found dead from a gunshot wound. The victim’s name was not released by police.

A teenager was killed Friday evening in an “isolated” incident in southeast Atlanta, police said.

Shell casings sit next to evidence markers along Dunning Street on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, after a teenager was killed in a shooting late Friday. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

The shooting location is primarily residential and just north of Haygood Avenue. Butler said the community appeared to be tightknit, and the victim’s family and witnesses were cooperating with the investigation.

“It looks like this is an isolated incident between some known parties. Still working on the exact motive and circumstances of the relationships to those individuals,” Butler said.

Ballistic evidence was recovered, as well as some other evidence Butler said the agency was unable to speak about. He said officials have identified the type of gun used but did not release further information.