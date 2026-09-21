Metro Atlanta

2 kids dead, 2 women injured in DeKalb shooting

Police said an earlier fight may have led to the gunfire that left the two boys, ages 11 and 12, dead.
The shooting happened at an apartment complex on North Hairston Road in DeKalb County, police said.
The shooting happened at an apartment complex on North Hairston Road in DeKalb County, police said.
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52 minutes ago

Two children were killed and two women were injured in a Sunday shooting in DeKalb County, police said.

Gunfire broke out at an apartment complex in the 1000 block of North Hairston Road, just north of Memorial Drive and just outside the city of Stone Mountain.

DeKalb police spokesperson Sgt. Elise Wells confirmed it “may be connected” to a fight that happened earlier in the day. Wells didn’t provide additional details about the fight.

“This is an unimaginable loss for the families involved and our entire community. We extend our deepest condolences to everyone affected by this senseless tragedy,” Wells said in a press release around 8:40 p.m.

The younger boy, age 11, was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials. The second boy, a 12-year-old, was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died, Wells said.

The women, ages 19 and 39, were also injured, but Wells said they were stable at a hospital.

Police did not publicly identify any of the victims.

Detectives are still working to determine what exactly led to the shooting, Wells clarified. Details on a suspect were not yet released Sunday night.

This is a developing story. Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.