2 kids dead, 2 women injured in DeKalb shooting

The shooting happened at an apartment complex on North Hairston Road in DeKalb County, police said.

Police said an earlier fight may have led to the gunfire that left the two boys, ages 11 and 12, dead.

Police said an earlier fight may have led to the gunfire that left the two boys, ages 11 and 12, dead.

Two children were killed and two women were injured in a Sunday shooting in DeKalb County, police said.

Gunfire broke out at an apartment complex in the 1000 block of North Hairston Road, just north of Memorial Drive and just outside the city of Stone Mountain.

DeKalb police spokesperson Sgt. Elise Wells confirmed it “may be connected” to a fight that happened earlier in the day. Wells didn’t provide additional details about the fight.

“This is an unimaginable loss for the families involved and our entire community. We extend our deepest condolences to everyone affected by this senseless tragedy,” Wells said in a press release around 8:40 p.m.