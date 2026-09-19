Metro Atlanta Severe storms, triple-digit heat index on deck for Shaky Knees weekend National Weather Service cautions there’s a Level 1 of 5 risk for severe thunderstorms Saturday in North and parts of Middle Georgia. A fan tries to cool off during the Shaky Knees music festival on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026, at Piedmont Park in Atlanta. Stormy weather and high temperatures are expected Saturday afternoon and evening. (Abbey Cutrer for the AJC)

By Caroline Silva 50 minutes ago Share

Prepare for possibly slippery and muddy mosh pits at Shaky Knees or an evening inside because some stormy weather is expected Saturday in Atlanta, even while feels-like temperatures will climb to triple digits. The National Weather Service warns of a Level 1 of 5 risk for severe thunderstorms between 2 and 11 p.m. in North and parts of Middle Georgia. Heavy rain and frequent lightning are expected. Increased moisture in the area will lead to scattered storms across the state, but areas under the Level 1 risk could see strong showers with damaging wind gusts of up to 60 mph, according to the agency. That zone includes Atlanta, north toward Dalton and Blairsville, and south toward Griffin and Columbus.

Those headed to Piedmont Park for the Shaky Knees music festival, which runs through Sunday, should be prepared for more potential showers and thunderstorms Sunday, when the Weather Service said storms could turn severe again. The festival is expected to draw at least 50,000 people over three days. North Georgia is also dealing with unseasonably warm temperatures. Atlanta is predicted to reach a high of 94 degrees Saturday, and the NWS expects the heat index, which factors in humidity to measure the feels-like temperature, will climb to just above 100 degrees. The Weather Service forecasts the heat index to rise again to the high 90s to mid-100s on Sunday.

If you’re attending Saturday’s Day 2 of Shaky Knees, consider wearing shoes you wouldn’t mind getting dirty and bringing a rain jacket. Dehydration is also a risk because of the high temperatures.