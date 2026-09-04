Metro Atlanta

3 apprehended in Cobb after deadly shooting at Buckhead apartments

The incident happened in the 2100 block of Peachtree Road in the building’s parking deck, Atlanta police say.
The shooting happened inside the parking deck of Mezzo apartment homes, police said. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
The shooting happened inside the parking deck of Mezzo apartment homes, police said. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
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12 minutes ago

Three people were taken into custody in Cobb County after a fatal shooting at a Buckhead apartment complex Friday morning, police said.

The gunfire happened around 1:39 a.m. inside the parking deck of the Mezzo apartment homes in the 2100 block of Peachtree Road, according to officials. Varasano’s Pizzeria is also located at the building, which sits across the street from Houston’s and near the Bobby Jones Golf Course.

Atlanta police said a man suffering from a gunshot wound was found in the building’s parking deck; he was pronounced dead by emergency medical personnel. His name has not been released.

A second man who knew the victim was also injured, though police did not say if he was also shot.

A vehicle tied to the incident was identified during the investigation, and authorities said a citywide alert was issued to be on the lookout for it. That vehicle was later located in Cobb. A pursuit led to the “successful apprehension” of three people, and they were transported back to the City of Atlanta, officials said.

The names of those arrested were not immediately released. Police said multiple charges are pending as the investigation continues.