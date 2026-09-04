3 apprehended in Cobb after deadly shooting at Buckhead apartments

The shooting happened inside the parking deck of Mezzo apartment homes, police said. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

The incident happened in the 2100 block of Peachtree Road in the building’s parking deck, Atlanta police say.

The incident happened in the 2100 block of Peachtree Road in the building’s parking deck, Atlanta police say.

Three people were taken into custody in Cobb County after a fatal shooting at a Buckhead apartment complex Friday morning, police said.

The gunfire happened around 1:39 a.m. inside the parking deck of the Mezzo apartment homes in the 2100 block of Peachtree Road, according to officials. Varasano’s Pizzeria is also located at the building, which sits across the street from Houston’s and near the Bobby Jones Golf Course.

Atlanta police said a man suffering from a gunshot wound was found in the building’s parking deck; he was pronounced dead by emergency medical personnel. His name has not been released.