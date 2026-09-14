Man found dead inside Atlanta restaurant vent system

Atlanta police and homicide detectives stand outside Walter’s Soul Food Cafe after a body was found at the restaurant on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

Police said foul play is not suspected but released no further information.

Police said foul play is not suspected but released no further information.

A man is dead after police said he was found trapped in the HVAC system of an Atlanta restaurant Monday morning.

Atlanta police officers were sent to Walter’s Soul Food Cafe on Cleveland Avenue about 9 a.m. after receiving reports of a person trapped inside, the agency said.

The owner of the restaurant told officers an employee discovered the man’s body, Atlanta police confirmed. He was found wedged inside the vent of the restaurant’s kitchen area, authorities said.

The restaurant owner did not respond Monday to questions from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution about whether they knew the person or why he might have been in the vent.