No injuries after gunfire prompts ‘robust’ response at Piedmont Park, APD chief says

Law enforcement vehicles are seen near Piedmont Park after Atlanta police say they are investigating reports of shots fired within the park on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026. (Georgia Department of Transportation)

Police have detained two men and are searching for a third person after a dispute escalated to gunshots, the chief said.

Police have detained two men and are searching for a third person after a dispute escalated to gunshots, the chief said.

Two men have been detained, and Atlanta police are looking for a third individual after gunshots were fired inside Piedmont Park on Wednesday afternoon, Chief Darin Schierbaum said.

Police responded to the expansive Midtown park “within two minutes” of the reports that came in just before 3:30 p.m. The incident happened near the park’s Active Oval, and police “treated this as an active shooter situation” based on the initial information, Schierbaum said.

“You saw a robust response by this department for an active shooter in our city,” he added.

There’s been no reports of injuries or property damage, according to police.