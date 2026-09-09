No injuries after gunfire prompts ‘robust’ response at Piedmont Park, APD chief says
Police have detained two men and are searching for a third person after a dispute escalated to gunshots, the chief said.
Law enforcement vehicles are seen near Piedmont Park after Atlanta police say they are investigating reports of shots fired within the park on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026. (Georgia Department of Transportation)
Two men have been detained, and Atlanta police are looking for a third individual after gunshots were fired inside Piedmont Park on Wednesday afternoon, Chief Darin Schierbaum said.
Police responded to the expansive Midtown park “within two minutes” of the reports that came in just before 3:30 p.m. The incident happened near the park’s Active Oval, and police “treated this as an active shooter situation” based on the initial information, Schierbaum said.
“You saw a robust response by this department for an active shooter in our city,” he added.
There’s been no reports of injuries or property damage, according to police.
The chief said investigators believe the involved men, including a 29-year-old and a 21-year-old who have been detained, were in a dispute that escalated to gunfire. Police found two weapons at the scene, a rifle and a pistol, and are searching the park for any other weapons that may have been discarded, he said.
No additional information was provided about those detained, but police said they are searching for a third person who may have been involved.
Schierbaum said there is no ongoing threat to the public and encouraged people to “get your seats” for the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra’s free Concert in the Park, which starts at 7:30 p.m.
A spokesperson for the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra confirmed the performance will go on.
“Based on our communications with the Atlanta Police Department, we have no information to indicate there is an active threat,” said Ashley Mirakian in an email to the AJC.
Mirakian added: “We will continue to actively monitor developments and communicate with APD, and we look forward to welcoming all Atlantans to the park this evening.”
— This is a developing story. Please return to the AJC for updates.