Metro Atlanta 1 dead of West Nile virus in Georgia as officials expect infections to rise Mosquito season typically lasts through the end of October, the Georgia Department of Public Health said. West Nile virus is a flu-like disease spread by mosquito bites. The CDC said 2026 has been the earliest start to the virus season the nation has seen in over two decades. (Courtesy of the CDC)

By Asia Simone Burns 1 hour ago Share

Georgia reported its first death of the year from the mosquito-borne West Nile virus, state health officials confirmed Wednesday. The Georgia Department of Public Health, in a statement, said eight people statewide have been confirmed to have the virus in 2026. The agency added the number is expected to grow since mosquito season typically lasts through the end of next month. “Mosquito traps have tested positive in multiple counties, including Chatham, Fulton and DeKalb,” the health department said in a statement. A department spokesperson said the agency would not release information about the fatal case, including where the deceased lived or their age.

“Where someone lived is not necessarily where they were infected. What matters is that West Nile virus is circulating in the state; prevention is key and applies the same everywhere,” said Nancy Nydam, in an email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. In all of 2025, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 18 human cases of the disease in Georgia. Three of those resulted in deaths, according to the state health department. Nationwide, there were more than 2,100 cases last year, including 172 deaths, according to the CDC. While Georgia has reported only a few West Nile virus cases so far this year, the CDC said 2026 has been the earliest start to the virus season the nation has seen in over two decades. “Since 2004, an average of 10 human disease cases have been reported to CDC by the end of June,” the agency said in a July statement. This year, there were 48 cases reported nationwide in that early time frame, and a total of 671 cases so far in 2026.

“This surge is driven by early circulation of the virus, with 23 states reporting West Nile virus activity,” the CDC said in July. As of now, 42 states have reported cases.

According to a study by the Climate Central, higher temperatures and longer summers have contributed to the surge in mosquito bites and West Nile virus transmissions. Between 1970 and 2025, the research nonprofit tracked and analyzed days with temperatures most suitable for mosquitoes to spread West Nile virus in 239 cities. The study found the time frame ideal for mosquitoes to be active had increased by almost three weeks. Last week, a mosquito trap from Chastain Park in Buckhead tested positive for the virus, the Chastain Park Conservancy said. In August, traps in Avondale Estates, Clarkston, Stonecrest, Doraville and South Fulton tested positive. West Nile virus is spread through contact with an infected mosquito and typically develops two to six days after a bite. Mosquito season typically starts in the summer and lasts through October. While some people show no symptoms when infected, about one in five will develop a fever or other flu-like symptoms such as headaches, body aches or swollen lymph glands, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.