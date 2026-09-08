85-year-old man charged with murder in wife’s death

Thomas Field was charged with aggravated assault and felony murder and booked into the Forsyth County Jail, online jail records show. (AJC file)

Deborah Field, 81, died at the scene despite life-saving measures from first responders, officials say.

Deborah Field, 81, died at the scene despite life-saving measures from first responders, officials say.

Thomas Field, an 85-year-old man in Forsyth County, was arrested and charged with murder in the death of his wife, Deborah Field, on Sunday evening, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials responded to the couple’s lakeside home on Collins Point Road in Cumming, where neighbors reported a domestic dispute Sunday night around 7:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

There they found the wife, 81, “suffering from multiple injuries.” Responders began providing emergency medical care, but she died at the scene.

Officials say Thomas Field was taken into custody at the home. He was charged with aggravated assault and felony murder and booked into the Forsyth County Jail, online jail records show.