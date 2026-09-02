Metro Atlanta Atlanta mayor reduces asking price for city jail, but there’s a catch Andre Dickens said his latest offer is a ‘discount,’ but he still wants Fulton County to put up $200 million for a new hospital inside city limits. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is offering to sell the city jail to the county for at least $68 million, but he also wants $200 million for a new hospital on Atlanta's Southside. (Christina Matacotta/AJC 2019)

By Shaddi Abusaid 1 hour ago Share

Mayor Andre Dickens has reduced his asking price for the sale of the Atlanta City Detention Center, but only if Fulton County pitches in $200 million for a new hospital on the Southside and agrees to several other stipulations. Monday’s counteroffer marks the latest in a public letter-writing campaign between the city and the County Commission over the future of the city’s detention center — and an important negotiation as the county looks for solutions to help with its billion-dollar refurbishment of the Fulton County jail on Rice Street. Dickens called the county’s previous offer of $56.5 million a “constructive starting point,” but appears to be holding out for at least $68 million and a decadelong financial commitment for the proposed hospital.

Whether he gets that remains to be seen. “I think we’re getting closer to something we can all agree on,” Fulton Commissioner Dana Barrett said Tuesday. She and her colleagues plan to discuss the city’s latest proposal during an executive session at Wednesday’s Board of Commissioners meeting. Dickens said his latest asking price represents a “discount” of more than $76 million off the facility’s appraised value of nearly $145 million.

“We believe there is a path to an agreement that can address several of the most significant challenges facing our shared constituents,” the mayor wrote. Attached to his latest letter was a 78-page appraisal report for the detention facility on Peachtree Street. Also included was a financial analysis suggesting the purchase of the detention center could reduce much of the estimated $1.3 billion in renovations planned for Fulton County’s troubled Rice Street jail.

For nearly four years, Atlanta has leased up to 700 beds to the county as the Fulton County Jail, pictured here, remains under a federal consent decree for its “deplorable” conditions. (Ben Hendren for the AJC) By using the city’s detention center, Dickens said the county could eliminate the need for a temporary facility that would house Fulton’s inmates while renovations to the main jail on Rice Street are being done. He also suggested buying the detention center could save Fulton taxpayers nearly $500 million in the long run. For nearly four years, the city has leased up to 700 beds to the county as Rice Street remains under the federal consent decree for its “deplorable” conditions. That lease agreement is set to end later this year, however. “Atlantans are the biggest contributors to Fulton’s general fund,” Dickens wrote. “As such, it is in our mutual interest to work in good faith to resolve this issue.” Local activists who have long pushed for the closure and repurposing of the city jail have accused Dickens of using the facility as a “bargaining chip” in advance of his own agenda.

The mayor initially sought to sell the jail to the county for $80 million, but he also wanted $200 million for the proposed hospital and support for his plan to extend six of Atlanta’s tax allocation districts another three decades. The County Commission has voted to not participate in the tax district extensions. In a letter of her own last month, Barrett said Dickens was effectively seeking $1.4 billion in financial commitments for a jail valued at about one-tenth that price. “I think it is far better for all stakeholders that we negotiate the purchase of (the detention center) separately from TAD extensions or healthcare solutions,” the commissioner wrote. Fulton County Commissioner Dana Barrett, pictured speaking at a March meeting, said recently that the county and city should negotiate the purchase of the Atlanta City Detention Center "separately from TAD extensions or healthcare solutions." (Ben Hendren for the AJC) While the tax district extension discussions appear to no longer be part of the jail haggling campaign, Dickens is still looking for the county to kick in $200 million over the next decade for the hospital.